How to avoid four more years for President Donald Trump





Fact checkers say he lied or intentionally misled Americans more than 30,000 times during his four years in office.

He lied about his taxes and his fortune. He lied about the size of his father’s inheritance. He lied about his golf scores. He lied about the shady business dealings of the Trump Organization which had its CFO jailed. He lied about Trump University and was ordered by the courts to pay substantial fines to students who were deceived. He lied about the Trump Foundation, which the courts ruled broke IRS rules and was shut down. He lied about the sexual assault of E. John Carroll. He lied trying to fix the 2020 election, which he lost. He lied about classified government documents, including 21 labeled top secret, that he illegally kept at Mar-a-Lago. He lied about January 6 and his role in inciting the insurrection. He has been indicted twice, indicted twice by the federal government, and faces additional state charges and trials.

In short, Donald Trump is a pathological liar, a cheat, a swindler, a swindler and a showman. More chillingly, he sees government as a personal business that will do his bidding.

What’s not to like? asked the 74 million Americans who voted for him in 2020. Do those millions of Americans know that Trump is, by most polls, the second worst president in American history, trailing only James Buchanan ( 1857-1861) who defended slavery and supported its following? If they knew, would they care?

This is the real mystery behind Trump’s rise in politics, why so many decent Republicans continue to back the disgraced former president. Why do so many conservative, family-oriented, hard-working, God-fearing people support an amoral, twice-divorced, lazy, and probably irreligious TV personality who has repeatedly made it clear that he only cares about himself- even, not rural Americans or urban Americans not even on its basis?

And now he’s the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 race just six months out of the Iowa caucus. That appeals to more than half of all Republicans. They feel they know Trump, they admire his wealth and prisonerless language, and they seem to thrive on his self-proclaimed victimization by Biden’s Justice Department, perhaps forgetting that it was Trump who used the former Attorney General Bill Barr as his personal lawyer, thus weaponizing Justice.

But who are Trump’s former supporters? Older white men, who do not have college degrees, call themselves Christians, live outside cities and earn modest incomes. In short, they are not representative of the American population at large. Conservatives I’ve spoken to say they prefer Trump’s policies over Bidens’, but they’re unable to identify which policies.

Trump should be imprisoned for his crimes. If he somehow escapes justice and the undemocratic Electoral College repeats what he did in 2016, it sends him to the White House, despite his loss of the popular election by millions of votes, much of Bidens’ good work will be scuttled.

What this scary scenario could produce: 1) The United States abandons NATO, withdraws military support from Ukraine and lets Putin regain control; 2) Trump seeks revenge on any Republican who has opposed him or supported Biden’s policies and uses his Justice Department to deal with miscreants; 3) Trump joins Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who was recently re-elected despite being indicted for accepting bribes, and bombs Iran’s nuclear facilities, 4) and climate change becomes irreversible.

Nothing in the Constitution would prevent such results, unless we count the part of the 14th Amendment that prohibits holding high office for engaging in insurrection. That a divided Congress could pass legislation barring a convicted insurgent from high office is highly unlikely.

The only sure path to keeping Trump out of the White House lies with the voters. Our nation and the rest of the world depend on us Americans who appreciate having someone in the White House who understands how democratic government works.

Maine Voices: Agency and Hope Needed to Solve Global Warming

