Netizens celebrate after Imran Khan endorses aloo in biryani





Do you like having aloo (potatoes) in your biryani? There is no doubt that biryani is Pakistan’s most famous dish, eaten with fondness by a large number of people.

There are several types and varieties of chicken, beef, mutton, shrimp, vegetarian, etc. biryani. which are enjoyed by different types of people.

But there is always a question, should there be aloo in biryani?

It’s not like the pineapple in pizza debate, but more serious. Many struggled to get a piece of aloo in their biryani, while others resisted putting the aloo inside.

You can clearly ask the biryani servers to place aloo in biryani or not.

Biryani with or without aloo the debate finally ends? pic.twitter.com/3wcJwtEWih

Virk Shahzaib (@VirkSh786) July 16, 2023

This question was also posted in front of former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

During a candid conversation on Twitter spaces, the PTI chief was asked if he would rather have aloo in his biryani.

Before, I ate a lot of biryani, but now I prefer other foods, he said. But at that time I liked biryani with aloo.

After Imran also weighed in, the remarks again sparked a debate on social media about putting aloo in biryani

Some said that the assertion of the head of the PTI had settled the matter once and for all. They said PEMRA should lift the ban on the former prime minister so the comments can be aired.

The discussion has increased and it is currently the main trend on social media in Pakistan.

I also like biryani with aloo sir @ImranKhanPTI #BirayniWithAloo pic.twitter.com/vnvIsctfhD

Official Shehr Bano (@OfficialShehr) July 16, 2023

Biryani with Aloo…. And the topic is over now….lolll pic.twitter.com/VlWZfNg2op

Shaukat Ali (@ Shani1706) July 16, 2023

aloo in biryani right now pic.twitter.com/o8a3zSncIG

Ayra (@pussielmo) July 16, 2023

Aloo meets Biryani after Khan endorsement pic.twitter.com/OKdhjK6SNz

Sajjad Khan (@drsajjadkahn) July 16, 2023

who gave lahoris the right to have an opinion on biryani, whether with or without aloo? https://t.co/UAODbh8Y4H

Nabeel. (@areynabeel) July 16, 2023

