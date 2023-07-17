Lords committee slams Boris Johnson for bloating upper house with Tory peers





Amid the plethora of scandals, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under scrutiny for inflating the size of Britain’s House of Lords. A House of Lords committee report accused Johnson of allowing a political imbalance in the composition of the upper house of the house, Sky News reported. The committee accused Johnson of appointing “too many” of his peers and showing “no interest” in trying to reduce the number. The number in the upper house has risen sharply in recent years. According to Sky News, the size of the House of Lords has now reached 824 people. The review follows a plan to handle the size of the Lords in 2017. As part of the plan, it was suggested to follow the one-in and two-out system. This means that for every two people who leave the room, only one will be named. While Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May stuck to the rule and made significant progress in 2019, things have gone downhill since Boris took power. “Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shown no interest in the issue of the size of the House,” the committee’s report said. While the number of departures from the House continued to be broadly in line with our benchmarks, the number of appointments far exceeded them and they were granted overwhelmingly to members of his own party, he continued. A great disparity in the composition of the Houses The report expressed concern about the rate of appointments in recent years. The committee explained that despite 175 deaths or departures, more than 168 new members have been added to the chamber. If the one-in, two-out formula had been followed, the number would have been 88. Instead, only 88 conservative peers were added, which ultimately caused a shake-up in the composition of the house. The report notes that the House of Lords Nominations Committee rejected more than half of Johnsons initial nominees and raised concerns about party balance in the Lords, Sky News reported. Meanwhile, Labor peers currently make up just over 20% of the House of Lords. The number is even lower than 30 percent if independent candidates are added. In the meantime, the committee has recommended setting a cap on the number of members of the Lords, which is currently unlimited. He also suggested establishing a fixed length of service and clarified that hereditary peers who still enter lordships are incompatible with the modern era. ‘We must now learn the lessons of the problems we have seen over the past six years which, if continued, could see the House become even bigger than it is today,’ the Lord Speaker’s chairman said. Committee on the Size of the House, Lord Burns. asserted. “Political leaders should focus initially on establishing a sustainable and fair method of awarding appointments. This will lay the groundwork for a cap and a lasting reduction in the size of the Chamber, he added.

