US election 2024: Donald Trump beats Joe Biden so far in neck and neck fundraising battle

US President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign ended in June with around $20 million in funds, financial reports have revealed. That puts him slightly behind Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, who netted more than $22 million. Leaked financial data points to imminent competitive monetary competition leading up to the presidential election scheduled for November 2024.

President Biden, compared to previous re-election campaigns, has accumulated a smaller war chest at this point. For example, at the same time in 2011, Democrat Barack Obama owned $37 million while Trump boasted over $56 million in June 2019.

It is important to note that the disclosed funds represent a substantial portion of the campaign’s financial resources. However, these figures do not include funds raised by allied super PACs, which typically raise large sums from wealthy donors. Detailed information regarding their finances is expected to be released later in July.

In a recent announcement, Biden’s campaign revealed that by incorporating the Democratic Party accounts, their collective funds stood at $77 million in reserve. These funds will no doubt play a pivotal role in supporting the President’s re-election efforts.

President Biden, a Democrat, is widely seen as the frontrunner in the Democratic nomination race, with no serious challenges expected. However, two challengers, anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and self-help guru Marianne Williamson reported their fundraising numbers.

Kennedy Jr. has managed to raise an impressive $6 million through June, while Williamson has received less than $1 million in donations.

On the Republican side, former President Trump’s campaign, which began in November, topped all other campaigns in the three months to June.

According to documents submitted to election regulators, Trump’s campaign expenses totaled about $9 million. Notably, more than $2 million of that amount went to Campaign Inbox LLC, a digital fundraising company.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered the No. 2 candidate for the Republican nomination based on opinion polls, has about $12 million in his campaign account, according to Reuters.

That figure is considerably lower than the $21 million amassed by fellow Republican Tim Scott, a U.S. senator from South Carolina. Both DeSantis and Scott officially launched their campaigns in May, making their financial situation an area of ​​focus for political observers.

Longtime Republican candidates Doug Burgum and Vivek Ramaswamy have revealed they have poured millions of their own money into their campaigns. Burgum, the governor of North Dakota, loaned his campaign about $10 million and Ramaswamy, a former biotech executive, loaned him about $15 million.

(With Reuters entries)

Updated: July 17, 2023, 08:46 IST

