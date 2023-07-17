The Chinese Foreign Minister is missing, rumors of his affair with a journalist are spreading. Xi in trouble

Beijing calls on india to stop targeting chinese companies. Germany’s new China strategy disappoints many, but business leaders welcome it. Rumors of the disappearance of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang are circulating on social media. A UK parliamentary committee report called its government’s China strategy “inadequate‘. Chinescope examines rumors of Qin’s disappearance – and much more.

China over the week

Rumors of missing Chinese Foreign Minister Qin have fueled intense speculation – including an alleged extramarital affair affair with a journalist.

Officially, China has explain Qin’s disappearance as a health issue. But no photos of him recovering from a suspected illness or undergoing treatment have emerged, fueling the rumours. Qin was supposed to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Jakarta, but instead the Foreign Ministry announced that Foreign Affairs Committee Director Wang Yi, would take his place.

Qin’s last public appearance was at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko Andrey Yurevich on June 25.

Qin is rumored to have had an affair with a TV host named Fu Xiaotian affiliated with Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV. And that he had a child out of wedlock with Fu, who is an American citizen.

There is a lack of clarity on who Fu’s husband is, which has added to speculation that Qin is the father of her child.

Overseas Chinese media, including Taiwan-based Mandarin media, also intensely speculated about Qin’s alleged affair. They shared videos of Fu’s interview with Qin in which they appear to be smiling as they stare at the horizon. Fu’s latest tweet is considered another piece of evidence. She posted three photos, including one where she interviews Qin. She does not have tweeted or posted on Weibo since April 11.

If the rumors about the Qin case are true, Chinese President Xi Jinping has a difficult task ahead of him. Xi promoted Qin to foreign minister over other senior diplomats because of their common ties. Rumors of infidelity would be hard to quell, as Xi has made it a point to promote executives with good track records. Qin’s example would make a hole in that facade.

The other possibility is that the rumors about Qin’s poor health and the affair are true, meaning Xi could slowly use the former to sideline one of his close confidants. Alternatively, all the rumors are a bit fluffy, and Qin is not doing well.

We will know his fate in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, China’s Ministry of Public Security has launched a new campaign to inform the public about disinformation and build a strong “national security barrier”.

“Persist in building a strong national network security barrier, persist in playing the leading and driving role of informatization, persist in managing the network in accordance with law,” said Xi at a two-day cybersecurity meeting.

As Qin was absent from the action, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting in Jakarta.

During the meeting, Wang said India should meet “halfway with China” on the border issue, a well-rehearsed Chinese talking point.

“Both sides should support each other and nurture each other, not consume each other and distrust each other,” Wang said. said Jaishankar.

But a new topic was also discussed between Wang and Jaishankar.

The Chinese official raised concerns about “India’s recent restrictive measures against Chinese companies”, alluding to some recent actions against Xiaomi and others.

Xiaomi faces charges violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act of 1999 (FEMA) triggered by alleged transfers of funds from India to Europe.

New Delhi’s targeted campaign against Chinese companies operating in India is beginning to resemble what the United States has been doing for three years. The actions against Chinese companies are the work of Beijing.

China in the world news

A group of Chinese hackers have managed to hack the internal Microsoft Office 365 email accounts of the US State Departments and the US Department of Commerce.

THE the Pirates were able to read emails from US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who is due to visit China by the end of the summer. Raimondo was the only Cabinet-level official whose emails were viewed by the hackers.

China’s negotiating tactic is to keep the opposing side off balance. The crisis that emerges before US officials visit Beijing is usually fabricated to gain the upper hand in a negotiation – the latest hacking incident would be part of such a strategy.

Germany released its long-awaited China strategy paper on Thursday. Berlin had been working on it for a year now.

German policy direction focused on the term “risk reduction,” which was mentioned directly five times in the 64-page document released. Other phrases scattered throughout the document were “diversifying supply chains” and “reducing dependency.” But the strategy clarified that decoupling is not on the cards. “However, we are not pursuing a decoupling of our economies,” said the document “Strategy on China”.

The document succeeded in disappointing both the Chinese hawks, who expected a strong position in favor of decoupling, and the Chinese.

“Forced risk reduction based on ideological biases and competitive anxiety will only be counterproductive and will artificially heighten risk,” said the Chinese Embassy in response.

China Daily called the strategy set out in the “protectionist” report.

But the German professional associations have welcomed the risk reduction strategy because they don’t have to pull the plug and decouple from China.

Meanwhile, the UK Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee has issued a report, calling their government’s strategy for dealing with China inadequate. The report has been in preparation since 2019.

“The level of resources devoted to countering the threat posed by China’s ‘pan-state’ approach has been completely inadequate. While a shortage of resources had been identified as early as 2012, efforts were diverted to the acute counter-terrorism threat emanating from Syria. said The report.

The divergence of views in Whitehall on how to tackle the China challenge is quite evident as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Minister of Foreign Affairs james shrewdly have made conflicting statements about their views on China.

India has yet to make similar efforts to define its strategy vis-à-vis China.

