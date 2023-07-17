Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve Blue Tigers entry for Asian Games 2022





Indian football coach Igor Stimac has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for permission for Sunil Chhetri and his teammates to participate in the Asian Games in 2022.

In recent developments, the Indian football team will not participate in the 2022 Asian Games. Sunil Chhetri and company will be absent from the prestigious tournament for the second time in a row. Coach Igor Stimac, meanwhile, has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to allow the Blue Tigers to participate in the games. Fans launch RELENTLESS campaign as government denies Blue Tigers Asian Games entry According to the Ministry of Sports, only sports teams ranked ninth or higher among participating Asian nations in the previous year would be considered for participation. Unfortunately, the Indian football team does not fulfill this condition. With that under discussion, head coach Igor Stimac urged the authorities to allow the Blue Tigers to enter the competition. Winning both the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Cup, with 15 games unbeaten, the head coach assured that the Indian football team would make the nation prouder than ever. “A humble appeal and heartfelt request to Honorable Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji and Hon. Minister of Sports @ianuragthakur, to kindly allow our football team to participate in the Asian games. We will fight for our nation’s pride and flag! Jai Hind! “wrote the Croatian on Twitter. Head Coach Igor Stimac to warn AIFF ahead of AFC Asian The Indian football team are looking to build on their recent triumphs and maintain their solid form ahead of the AFC Asian Cup in January. The King’s Cup in Thailand in September and the Merdeka Cup in Malaysia in October are their next tasks. During the November-December international window. India will face a number of opponents in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They will then face tough tests against Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria. Sunil Chhetri and his team, meanwhile, are looking forward to the upcoming games. Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS

