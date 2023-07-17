Former Imran Khan aide Pervez Khattak trains ‘PTI parliamentarians’





Former PTI leader Pervez Khattak. Facebook/@CMKPOfficialFormer KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is joining the party. About 57 ex-legislators are also joining the new party. Khattak was expelled from the PTI earlier this week.

PESHAWAR: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide Pervez Khattak has formed a new party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians, days after he was kicked out of the PTI, sources tell Geo News Monday.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan and ex-legislators Shaukat Ali and Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar are among 57 former assembly members who have joined the party, the sources said.

The development comes as the Khan-led PTI remains under siege, with its chairman facing multiple cases and a threat of disqualification, while several party leaders quit after May 9, the day PTI workers sowed the seeds. chaos in the country and attacked army installations.

Former aides to Khan also rocked his party in Punjab as Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan and others considered close to the PTI leader formed the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party in June.

Khattak said he condemned the May 9 incidents for which several suspects face stiff penalties, with the government and military remaining determined to try them in military courts.

“Our existence is directly linked to that of Pakistan. The PTI is now completely over in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said the former chief minister of the province, who holds a high position in provincial politics.

Khattak, who served as PTI General Secretary and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the PTI government, left the post of PTI KP chairman shortly after the May 9 chaos.

However, earlier this week the party fired him for his failure to respond to a show cause notice issued to him.

Sources told The News that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had also contacted Khattak and asked him to join their parties.

However, Khattak decided to form his own political party instead of joining another.

The move is a major setback for the PTI as it seeks to regain power and form the government in the upcoming general elections.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his government’s term would end in mid-August and he planned to leave earlier than planned.

