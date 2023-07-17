“In 2024, no alternative to Narendra Modi”, says Upendra Kushwaha





Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha claimed on Monday there was ‘no alternative’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chastised the opposition for uniting with the ‘sole agenda’ to unseat him power. Kushwaha, who quit Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) a few months ago to launch a new outfit, however kept his cards close to his chest when asked if he would be taking part in the NDA meeting scheduled for Delhi on Tuesday. Asked about reports that an invitation has been extended to his Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal for the meeting, Kushwaha replied “not everything needs to be disclosed in the media”. Two small parties in the state, Hindustani Awam Morcha of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) party of Chirag Paswan, confirmed to have received an invitation from BJP Chairman JP Nadda to the meeting at which the Prime Minister is likely to be present. . Read also | After Modi, who? However, when it was brought to the attention of Kushwaha, he said, “All leaders and parties can only speak for themselves. Whether I’m in the NDA or not, it’s not something I have need to discuss in front of the media.” Kushwaha started another party, RLSP, in 2013, which he merged into JD(U) eight years later. The RLSP had fought the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 as an NDA partner and Kushwaha became a minister in the first Narendra Modi government. He quit JD(U), renouncing his Legislative Council membership, in protest against Kumar virtually declaring RJD MP CM Tejashwi Yadav as his political successor. When asked for Kushwaha’s opinion on the opposition meeting in Bangalore, he said: “In 2024, I don’t see an alternative to Narendra Modi. His closest rivals seem to be so far behind.” Asked if he was referring to Kumar, who launched the opposition unity campaign, or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kushwaha said: “I’m not talking about individuals. But all these parties seem to have no other goal but to defeat Modi. That is the only agenda and it cannot resonate with voters.” Asked about speculation that Kumar could become the organizer of the opposition coalition, the disgruntled former aide said “there isn’t much left to the imagination after RJD leader Lalu Prasad , compared the formation to a wedding procession in which Rahul Gandhi was the groom”. At the June 23 meeting hosted by Kumar in Patna, Prasad had asked Gandhi, who is in his 50s, to marry and said that everyone present at the conclave would like to be part of the “baraat”. Notably, after Kumar’s exit, the NDA was left in tatters in Bihar where it had won all but one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats and now has to pick up the threads to face the Mahagathbandhan which includes the Congress, JD ( U) , RJD and the Left.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/in-2024-no-alternative-to-narendra-modi-says-upendra-kushwaha-1237833.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos