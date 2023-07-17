Politics
PM Modi to inaugurate Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair on July 18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Veer Savarkar International Airport integrated terminal built at a cost of Rs 710 crore in Port Blair on July 18 via video conference.
Improving the connectivity infrastructure has been one of the main objectives of the government.
The inauguration of the new integrated terminal, with a total built-up area of approximately 40,800 m², will play a key role in improving the connectivity of the UT island.
The new terminal will be able to accommodate approximately 50,000 passengers per year. An apron suitable for two types of Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 aircraft has also been built at Port Blair airport at a cost of Rs 80 crore, making the airport now suitable for parking ten had both.
Inspired by nature, the architectural design of the airport terminal resembles a shell-shaped structure representing the sea and the islands.
The new airport terminal has a number of sustainability features such as a double insulated roof system to reduce heat gain, skylights to provide maximum entry of abundant natural light during the day to reduce the use of artificial light inside the building, LED lighting, low heat gain glazing.
The capture of rainwater in an underground water tank, an on-site treatment plant with 100% of treated wastewater reused for landscaping and a solar power plant with a capacity of 500 KW are some other features of the terminal. guaranteeing minimal negative impact on the environment of the islands.
As the gateway to the pristine islands of Andaman and Nicobar, Port Blair is a popular destination for tourists. The spacious new integrated terminal will boost air traffic and help improve tourism in the region.
It will also help create better job opportunities for the local community and boost the region’s economy.
|
Sources
2/ https://swarajyamag.com/infrastructure/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-veer-savarkar-international-airport-in-port-blair-on-18-july
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
