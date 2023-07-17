Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will step down before his term ends next month





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said he will hand over power to an interim government before his term ends next month.

Mr Sharif, who took over in April last year after leading a coalition of parties that removed Imran Khan from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence, did not say when exactly he would step down.

He will end his term after Islamabad secured a critical $3 billion bailout from the IMF last week. The country is struggling economically with inflation nearing 30% a year and soaring debt, but the bailout has given a glimmer of hope that the country can stabilize its finances. Interest rates hit a record 22% in an attempt to rein in inflation.

A man walks past a currency exchange office in Islamabad. Pakistan’s desperately low foreign exchange reserves were bolstered on July 11 with a $2 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia, ahead of a key IMF meeting to approve a stand-by arrangement. AFP

Sharif said the bailout, which followed eight months of difficult negotiations, strengthens Pakistan’s economic position to overcome immediate medium-term economic challenges, giving the next government the fiscal space to chart the way forward. .

Mr Sharifs’ tenure has been marked by a long-running dispute with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who led a series of mass rallies across the country after he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April.

Mr Khan said Mr Sharif secretly worked with the United States to oust him, a charge both Washington and Mr Sharif strongly deny.

Rallies of Mr. Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which have often been met with violent police repression and, in one case, saw the death of a policeman culminate in May with the arrest of Mr. Khan, as well as the detention of thousands of his supporters.

Released on bail, the former prime minister is still fighting numerous charges brought against him by the government, and had previously been detained for terrorism and corruption. He is also accused of being linked to the murder of lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar, who had accused Mr Khan of high treason and was shot dead in June.

Mr Khan survived an assassination attempt in November, when an assailant shot him in the leg.

Mr Sharif, who had spent years in exile in Saudi Arabia between 1999 and 2007 following a coup in his home country, is known to be Punjab’s longest-serving governor. Like Mr Khan, he was arrested in September 2020 on corruption charges but was released on bail in April the following year.

Sharifs’ tenure has also been marred by worsening violence in the country’s rugged north, where the military is battling two insurgencies, one led by the local Taliban branch and the other by separatists. Baluchis.

Dawn said national elections could be held in November, within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly or the lower house of parliament that would elect the prime minister. The five-year term of the lower house ends on August 12 at midnight, he said.

The so-called caretaker government oversees the elections, which must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly. If the legislature is dissolved a few days before the end of its term, elections must be held within 90 days.

