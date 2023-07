Trump administration gave NRA veto power over its response to Parkland massacre, new book reveals

According to then-Education Secretary Taylor, Betsy DeVos initially supported Venable, before beginning to waver under pressure from the White House, and eventually relenting completely once Trump got personally involved in insisting that the NRA have a say in the report. Venable would eventually resign before the report was released, and unsurprisingly, the whole thing was devoid of any meaningful recommendations. Regarding the minimum age, it read: Existing research does not demonstrate that laws imposing a minimum age for the purchase of firearms have a measurable impact on reducing homicides, suicides or deaths unintentional. As Taylor notes, this is the opposite of what experts were recommending internally. Ironically, the school shooting that prompted the report was carried out by a young man under the age of twenty-one, who had obtained the gun legally.

Meanwhile, Trump has made it clear that he doesn’t care about the issue of gun violence. Here is Taylor again:

The day the report dropped, I was actually in the Oval Office with the President. My job was to explain to him how DHS could help protect school buildings. Trump was not interested. He used the allotted time to rant on the border wall (I want it to be a work of art, he thought), if it could be painted black to burn the hands of anyone who touched it (how much that would it cost?), if Congress funded it (If they don’t give me the money, we close the whole fucking border), and if there were ways to put more pressure on the neighbor to the south of the Americas (Let’s stick it to the Mexicans!). Down the hall, the parents of the school shooting victims were waiting to meet the president. He was late again.

Asked if the NRA said they were given veto power, a Trump spokesperson told Vanity Fair that Miles Taylor is a loser and a lying shitbag. His book either belongs in the fiction section’s discount bin or should be repurposed as toilet paper.

In Blowback, Taylor warns that, if Trump wins a second term, the next MAGA administration will not welcome more Josh Venables into its ranks, but rather enlist what former administration official Steve Bannon called a rising generation. of assassins, who will have to prove they are Trump-y enough to get in the door, and won’t push anything away. On the issue of guns, Taylor told Vanity Fair, several former Trump-era officials expect NRA lobbyists to be effectively in charge of school safety in a Trump administration. 2.0. Which isn’t at all hard to believe given Trump’s remarks at the group’s annual meeting in April.

I was proud to be the most progun and pro-Second Amendment president you’ve ever had in the White House, Trump told the audience. Mass shootings, he said, are not a gun problem.

