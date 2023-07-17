Indian football coach Igor Stimac asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow participation in Asian Games





Igor Stimac has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to allow them to participate in the continental showpiece

After the Indian government banned men’s and women’s soccer teams from participating in the upcoming 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, many soccer fans and pundits criticized the move. Recently, Indian men’s team head coach Igor Stimac made a “humble appeal and heartfelt request” to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to allow them to prove their mettle at continental level. The Indian government on Sunday denied the participation of the Blue Tigers in the Asian Games 2023, scheduled for September 23 to October 8 after the King’s Cup in Thailand, as the Indian football team failed to meet the requirement of the Ministry of Sports of to be ranked among the best. -8 sides of the continent. On Monday, July 17, Indian Team Head Coach Igor Stimac, who was instrumental in India’s triumph in the recently concluded SAFF Championship, asked PM Modi and the Sports Minister to allow them to participate in the continental showpiece. The 55-year-old Croatian took to his Twitter account and wrote: “A humble appeal and sincere request to Honorable Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji and Honorable Minister of Sports @ianuragthakur, to kindly allow our football team to participate in the Asian Games. We will fight for our nation’s pride and flag! Jai Hind!” Apart from Stimac, AIFF General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran also said he would ask the government to ‘reconsider the decision’ and said: ‘It is a decision made by the government so we have to abide by it “However, we will appeal to the government to reconsider the decision regarding football. The performance of the Indian team this year has been extremely encouraging. It will be a big boost for football, especially for the boys. U-23, if they get the chance to play in the Asian Games.”

