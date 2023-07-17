Donald Trump’s fundraising versus Ron DeSantis and other GOP candidates





Six months away from the nation’s first GOP presidential primary in Iowa, the long list of 2024 Republican candidates will be increasingly eager to garner support for their White House bids through donations.

A broader picture of the financial attractiveness of the 2024 GOP hopefuls emerged this week after the release of second-quarter results from their campaign fillers.

As expected, former President Donald Trump was the biggest taker in terms of donations between April 1 and June 30, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s biggest rival in the 2024 primaries, coming in second. position.

Only one other 2024 Republican hopeful, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, has managed to raise more than $5 million in individual contributions, with other potential candidates also pushing to meet the donation threshold to appear in the first GOP presidential primary debate in August. .

Below, Newsweek compared Trump’s fundraising against others in the GOP core area.

Former President Donald Trump at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 15, 2023. Trump has so far raised the most money among the 2024 GOP candidates. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP /Getty ImagesDonald Trump

The former president not only leads the pack in the polls but also in Q2 donations. Trump’s campaign team said he raised $35 million between April 1 and June 30, with the money split through his official campaign and through his Save America Super Pac.

That figure includes $4 million raised within 24 hours of Trump being indicted in New York on allegations of falsifying business records. The former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts.

The average donation to the former president’s campaign is around $34, the Associated Press reported, showing that Trump is capable of raising large sums of money locally.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s team by email for comment.

Ron DeSantis

The Florida governor was also able to reach a generous fundraising of $20 million in the second quarter, but also appears to be spending it at a rapid pace.

Of the $20 million DeSantis raised for his campaign, $16.9 million came from contributions of more than $200, according to the New York Times — an indication that the Florida governor relies more on large contributions than donations lower base.

About $14 million of DeSantis’ second-quarter fundraising total came from donors who gave the maximum amount, meaning they can no longer donate money directly to his 2024 campaign for the rest of the year. race, NBC News reported.

The documents also show DeSantis’ campaign spent nearly $8 million, despite not confirming its 2024 offer until late May. DeSantis’ campaign is also struggling financially, leading to the layoff of a dozen employees as part of cost-cutting measures.

DeSantis’ campaign currently has $12 million in the bank, but only $3 million can be spent in a general election.

Newsweek has reached out to DeSantis’ office via email for comment.

Mike Pence

Trump’s former vice president, who announced his 2024 candidacy in early June, raised just over $1.1 million in the second quarter.

Pence’s team has yet to confirm whether he has managed to meet the 40,000 unique donor threshold to qualify for the first stage of the GOP primary debate in August.

His side has also only spent about $74,000 so far on his still-early campaign, according to filings.

Newsweek contacted Pence’s office via email for comment.

Nikki Haley

The former South Carolina governor, who announced her 2024 bid in February, raised $7.3 million in the second quarter and raised a total of $15.6 million in total, confirmed her team at Newsweek.

Haley’s presidential campaign also had about $6.8 million in cash as of the end of June.

Tim Scott

The South Carolina senator raised about $6.1 million between April 1 and June 30, his team told Newsweek, which is third in individual donations across the entire GOP primary field.

Vivek Ramaswamy

The entrepreneur reportedly raised $2.7 million in the second quarter, including more than $440,000 in contributions he made himself, CBS News reported.

chris christi

The former New Jersey governor, who announced his 2024 candidacy in mid-June, has raised more than $1.65 million through his official campaign and reportedly has about $1.6 million in the bank as of June 30.

Asa Hutchinson

Another newcomer to the confirmed list of 2024 GOP candidates, the former governor of Arkansas has raised more than $743,000 through his campaign and joint fundraising committee.

Hutchinson also said on Friday that he received donations from 3,928 individual contributors between April and June, and had since passed the threshold needed to qualify for the primary debate along with 2,516 others in July.

Doug Burgum

The North Dakota governor raised $11.7 million in 23 days starting June 7 — when Burgum declared his candidacy for president — of which about $10 million came from his own personal investment.

Elsewhere, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has raised $945,000 since launching his campaign in mid-June, along with other longtime candidates – radio host Larry Elder, the former congressman of Texas Will Hurd and businessman Perry Johnson – raising around $467,000, $273,000 and $61,000 respectively.

