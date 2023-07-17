Pakistan’s outgoing government justifies military trials in May violence





ISTANBUL

Pakistan’s outgoing government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday justified trials by the military in cases related to the violent events that took place in May, local media reported.

Calling the military trial an “appropriate and proportionate response”, the government told the country’s highest court that the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act “not only predate the Constitution, but do not have never been challenged,” according to the Dawn daily. . Pakistan’s current constitution was imposed in 1973.

The government said this in a written response after petitions against military trials of accused civilians were filed by former Chief Justice Jawwad S. Khawaja, Aitzaz Ahsan, Karamat Ali and Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf (ITP).

Sharif announced last week that he would hand over the reins to an interim setup next month as Pakistan’s general elections are scheduled for October.

Military trials are taking place after an investigation into violent May 9 protests that erupted after the arrest of former Prime Minister Khan.

The federal government told the court, “The events of May 9 were neither localized nor isolated and indicated a premeditated and intentional attempt to undermine the nation’s armed forces and to impede the nation’s internal security.”

The Supreme Court is expected to resume hearing the motions on Tuesday.

Military spokesman Major General Ahmad Sharif revealed last month that 102 protesters allegedly involved in the attacks were being tried in military courts, already established under military law.

Apart from the dismissals, Sharif added that “strict disciplinary” action had been taken against 15 other officers, including three major generals and seven officers of the rank of brigadier.

At least eight people were killed and more than 300 others, including police officers, injured during the violent protests, and thousands of activists and supporters of Khan’s PTI were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attacks.

