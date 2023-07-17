Politics
President Joko Widodo today appointed two members of Wantimpres
The inauguration took place at the State Palace in Jakarta.
The two members of the Wantimpres were appointed based on the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia Number 63/P of 2023 regarding the appointment of members of the Presidential Advisory Council.
The appointment decision was read out by Deputy for Apparatus Administration at the Ministry’s State Secretariat, Nanik Purwanti during the inauguration ceremony.
“That I will be faithful to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and that I will enforce all laws and regulations as strictly as possible for the sake of my service to the nation and the state. That in performing my duties, I will uphold the ethics of the office, work to the best of my abilities, with a full sense of responsibility,” President Joko Widodo said while dictating the oath of office.
The inauguration ceremony ended by congratulating President Joko Widodo to be attended by the guests.
Accompanying the President at the inauguration were Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Mahfud Md., Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko.
