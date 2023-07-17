Legal expert: Trump may be overplaying his hand and it could cause Judge Cannon to ‘withdraw the case’





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are due to appear in court before Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago documents case on Tuesday, putting her in the spotlight after a series of pro-Trump rulings that were wiped out by a call. court earlier in the investigation.

Cannon, who blocked the Justice Department from reviewing classified documents seized during the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago last year before his decision was overturned, will chair a pre-trial conference to discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. The arguments come as Trump pushes to delay the trial indefinitely, citing his presidential campaign, which special counsel Jack Smith pushed back hard last week.

Cannon is set to face further scrutiny after her earlier rulings drew criticism from legal experts that she favored the former president too much.

“She won’t want to do anything but follow the book. The challenge is there’s never been a book like this,” said former U.S. attorney Kendall Coffey, who served on the advisory board. which considered Cannon’s legal request. Press. Whatever happens, he added, “the eyes of the world are on her. She is writing a chapter in history.”

His decision last September blocking parts of the investigation into the documents and appointing a short-lived special master to review the documents was overturned by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which called his order a “radical reorganization of our case law limiting federal court involvement in criminal investigations.”

Tuesday’s conference focuses on the Classified Information Procedures Act, a law that governs how classified information is handled in criminal prosecutions. It is intended to give a defendant access to key evidence while preventing potential leaks of classified information.

Trump’s lawyers and prosecutors are also locked in a battle over trial timing. The DOJ requested a trial start date in December before Trump asked to postpone it indefinitely.

Dave Aronberg, Florida State’s Attorney for Palm Beach County, told CNN that Trump’s attempt to delay the trial may have failed.

“Jack Smith is now a pit bull, so he should have been careful what he asked for,” he said. “But now he’s saying the quiet part out loud. He’s saying, ‘Don’t even judge me before the election,’ when he thinks he’ll be president and then he can order his Justice Department to get rid of it all.”

Despite the pushback, Aronberg acknowledged that it would be “difficult to judge this case before the 2024 election” given the complicated issues surrounding the classified information.

The difference, he said, “is that Donald Trump is just saying, ‘Give me the whole enchilada, just put it off forever.’ While I think Judge Cannon is more likely to give him pieces , delay here, delay there, and then you turn around, and it’s already past the election. Essentially, it’s death by a thousand paper cuts. But Trump may be overplaying his hand by asking Judge Cannon to ‘go ahead and delay this thing indefinitely. I don’t think he’s going to get that. If Judge Cannon grants that, I think she’ll be overturned by the 11th Circuit and possibly even removed from the affair. “

Some legal experts have played down the idea that Cannon could be removed from the case, but former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who served on special counsel Bob Mueller’s team, predicted that Smith could wait his first “wrong decision” given that “she had two decisions”. overturned in scathing opinions by a conservative 11th Circuit court, including, by the way, judges appointed by Donald Trump.”

“They could wait for her to make another misstep, appeal, and in that appeal ask that he be reassigned to another judge,” he told MSNBC last month. “It’s a pathway that, while not common, happens. This would be the third time it’s been reversed, not just in all cases, but in this very investigation.”

While Trump has repeatedly lashed out at judges overseeing his other legal cases, he praised Cannon on Sunday.

“I know she’s a very well-respected judge. A very smart judge and a very strong judge,” Trump told Fox News, adding that he was “very proud to have nominated her.”

“But she’s very smart and very strong, and she loves our country,” he added. “We need judges who love our country to do the right thing.”

