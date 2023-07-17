Wave of Wall Street donors bet against Donald Trump in GOP primary





A wave of big Wall Street donors are piling their money against former President Trump in the Republican presidential primary, according to reports from the Federal Election Commission covering the past three months.

Donors have made significant contributions to Trump opponents, namely Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Dozens of Wall Street executives gave the maximum primary donation of $3,300, or the election cycle maximum of $6,600, to Trump opponents, according to an NBC analysis.

DeSantis has received at least 15 contributions from major Wall Street players, including Goldman Sachs Vice Chairman Justin Siegel. He also received $6,600 from hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones.

Both Haley and Ramaswamy have received a dozen maximum donations from top financial executives. Haley and Ramaswamy have grossed $5 million and $7 million respectively in the past three months.

WHO’S IN AND WHO’S ON THE SIDE YOUR GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

A wave of big Wall Street donors are piling their money against former President Trump in the Republican presidential primary, according to reports from the Federal Election Commission covering the past three months. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Trump raised more than $35 million during the second quarter fundraising from April to June 2023, nearly doubling his fundraising in the first three months of the year.

IT’S TRUMP’S RACE TO LOSE SIX MONTHS BEFORE PRIMARY AND GOP CAUCUSES

Trump also holds a commanding lead in the primary polls, with DeSantis trailing by dozens of points in second place. Haley, Mike Pence and several other candidates remain in single digits.

Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, pictured here, received a dozen maximum donations from top finance executives. Haley and Ramaswamy have grossed $5 million and $7 million respectively in the past three months. (Joseph A. Wulfsohn/Fox News Digital)

Across the aisle, President Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign has found itself relying on large donations from deep-pocketed Democrats as support from middle-class voters has failed. yet materialized significantly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden Victory Fund has garnered tens of millions of donations from wealthy party members in San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Washington, DC, but its small-dollar donations have lagged far behind other recent Democratic campaigns.

Anders Hagstrom is a Fox News Digital reporter covering national politics and major news events. Send tips to [email protected], or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/wave-wall-street-donors-bet-donald-trump-gop-primary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos