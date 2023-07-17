India and US resolve all 6 trade disputes during PM Modi’s state visit





Prime Minister Modi recently visited the United States for a state visit New Delhi: India and the United States have mutually resolved the six outstanding trade disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO), in line with the pledge made by the two countries during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States last month. last, an official said. The official said that the two countries have notified the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) of the resolution of all pending disputes. The WTO has already issued a communication regarding one of the disputes related to India’s imposition of additional tariffs on 28 US products. The official added that the remaining five communications would also be published by the WTO. “The United States and India are pleased to notify the DSB (Dispute Settlement Body), pursuant to Article 3.6 of the Understanding on Rules and Procedures Governing the Settlement of Disputes, that the parties have reached a mutually agreed solution to the matter raised in this dispute,” according to a July 17 communication from the WTO. Both countries have urged the panel to limit its report to a brief description of the case and information indicating that a solution has been reached by the two. The trade dispute that has been resolved concerns a complaint filed by the United States in 2019 against India. India had imposed additional tariffs on 28 US products, including chickpeas, lentils and apples, in retaliation for higher US tariffs on certain steel and aluminum products. Against this resolution, India would remove additional duties on eight US products, including chickpeas, lentils and apples, which were imposed in 2019 in response to the US measure to increase tariffs on certain products in steel and aluminum, government sources said. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent state visit to the United States, the two countries decided to end six disputes at the WTO (World Trade Organization) and remove these retaliatory tariffs on certain American products. . In 2018, the United States imposed a 25% import duty on steel products and 10% on certain aluminum products for national security reasons. In retaliation, India imposed tariffs on 28 American products in June 2019. The United States is India’s largest trading partner. In 2022-23, bilateral merchandise trade increased to USD 128.8 billion from USD 119.5 billion in 2021-22. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/india-us-resolved-all-6-trade-disputes-during-pm-modis-state-visit-4216245 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos