



By Press Trust of India: Former Pakistani Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, a close aide to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Monday he had formed a new party – “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians”.

Khattak, who served as secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the PTI government, left the post of provincial chairman of the party soon after the chaos of May 9. However, last week the party terminated its membership due to its failure to respond to a “show cause notice”.

The 73-year-old leader announced the formation of the new party in Peshawar at an event attended by dozens of former PTI parliamentarians.

He claimed the support of more than 57 former parliamentarians, including former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mehmud Khan (2018-2022). Several former provincial ministers including Mehmud Khan and Shaukat Ali Yusafzai are also among those joining Khattak’s camp.

Khattak said the majority of former PTI lawmakers left the party due to the tragic episodes of May 9 in the country.

“We strongly condemn the May 9 incidents in which military installations were attacked and ransacked by PTI workers across the country,” Khattak said.

The PTI’s anti-state supremo narrative has hurt the party in its Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa stronghold which it ruled for a decade (2013-2022).

Political pundits believe Khattak’s formation of “PTI parliamentarians” in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will marginalize Khan’s party in the province.

He had not been on good terms with Khan since the May 9 incidents and consistently targeted the party leadership for failing to condemn the May 9 violence.

Khattak remained the chief minister of the KPK from 2013 to 2018, as the PTI won national elections with a majority in the 2013 general election.

In 2013, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was the only province in the country to have elected the PTI to power. In the 2013 elections, the PML-N formed a central government, the PPP in Sindh and the JEWISH coalition in Balochistan.

Khattak is a senior KPK politician who also served in the PPP and remained a provincial minister under previous governments.

The formation of the PTI parliamentarians at a time when the country is heading towards general elections, likely in October/November, will certainly deal a blow to the popularity of the PTI in the province.

The PTI had achieved a remarkable score in the 2018 general elections by obtaining more than 100 seats in a chamber of 145.

The development comes as the PTI remains under siege, with its president facing multiple cases and a threat of disqualification, while several party leaders quit after May 9 – the day PTI workers attacked PTI facilities. ‘army.

Khan’s former aides also rocked his party in Punjab as Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan and others considered close to the PTI leader formed the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party in June.

The launch of “PTI Parliamentary” was marred by the detention of two reporters who were taken into custody for violating the ban on media coverage of the event.

