President Joko Widodo could become a decisive player in the 2024 elections





JAKARTA (RIAUPOS.CO) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is seen as the conductor in the 2024 election. This is because Jokowi is seen to have successfully orchestrated two sides in the election presidential election of 2024, namely Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto. “Given the role of President Jokowi in the 2024 electoral cawe, especially the determination of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates, this is very important and decisive. Jokowi managed to orchestrate one, two or three camps in a single match led by him as a conductor,” said Robi Sugara, executive director of the Senopati Syndicate, during a press conference in Jakarta, Monday (7/17/2023). Robi revealed that there were three points which led many to conclude that Jokowi would be an orchestrator in the 2024 election. First, Jokowi will become a stabilizer in the 2024 election as he is a figure capable of stabilize two political forces during the presidential election. , namely Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto. “During the period June 2022-June 2023, based on the monitoring of the Senopati Syndicate, Ganjar camp and Prabowo camp competed in reporting to win the sympathy of Jokowi, except for the camp of Anies Baswedan,” Robi said. He did not deny that Prabowo was called the backup candidate. Moreover, Ganjar and Prabowo camps hailed President Jokowi’s performance over the past nine years. “There was no negative feeling from either side towards Jokowi unless they both complimented Jokowi’s performance,” Robi said.

SecondRobi continued, Jokowi has two great legacies for the 2024 election, namely public satisfaction with the very high performance of his government and having loyal and militant volunteers. “Jokowi also has volunteers who call themselves diehard supporters, such as Projo, BaraJP, Jokowi Ambassadors, Jokowi National Quran and other Jokowi volunteers. They have a hardline narrative of being loyal and perpendicular to Jokowi. Volunteers like that are not at the end of the SBY direction,” Robi said. Third, continued Robi, President Jokowi was able to consolidate the internal strength of the government, especially the TNI-Polri forces into a single strong line to remain true to the interests of the nation and the state. In fact, Jokowi also succeeded in maintaining the neutrality of the TNI-Polri in the 2024 elections. “Each side, both Prabowo, Ganjar and Anies camps, are currently on tour to influence the strength of TNI-Polri to support their side. So if there is a shortage of TNI-Polri, it will be more sure if he is with Jokowi who acts as a stabilizer. If it is with Jokowi, the TNI-Polri will not be split in the 2024 election contestation,” Robi concluded. Source: Jawapos.com

Publisher: Edward Yaman

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://riaupos.jawapos.com/politik/17/07/2023/305877/presiden-joko-widodo-bisa-jadi-aktor-penentu-pada-pemilu-2024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

