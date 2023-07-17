Erdogan says he believes Putin wants grain deal to continue





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted a deal to continue allowing the export of grain from Ukraine via the Black Sea, after Moscow suspended its participation. Erdogan added that he hoped for progress on the issue after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Monday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The grain deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to ease a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to be exported safely. Russia on Monday suspended its participation in the agreement, the Kremlin said, adding that the part of the agreement concerning Russia had not been implemented. Despite today’s statement, I believe Russian President Putin wants this humanitarian bridge to continue, Erdogan said, adding that the two men would speak when Erdogan returns from his trip to the Gulf countries on Wednesday. We will also discuss how we can act to pave the way for the transport of Russian fertilizers and grain, Erdogan said, adding that the two leaders would meet in person in Turkey in August. The grain deal has been extended several times but was due to expire on Monday. Russia has been saying for months that the conditions for its extension were not met. Moscow has long complained that obstacles remained to its grain and fertilizer exports, even if these were not directly sanctioned by the West, and presented a series of demands which it says will not had not been satisfied. Moscow said it would return to the deal as soon as the Russian part of the deal is fulfilled. Learn more: Erdogan turkeys will begin their Gulf tour by visiting Saudi Arabia on Monday Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal, hours after Crimean bridge explosion Ukrainian media cite sources saying Kyiv was behind the Crimean Bridge incident

