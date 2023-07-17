Express view of the PM Modis France visit: Duo in Paris





The particular personal warmth of President Emmanuel Macron, the unprecedented protocol and the ambitious strategic objectives that have defined Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Paris last week heralds a new milestone in India’s relations with France. The bold vision of new phase sketched out by Modi and Macron rests on three pillars uphold security and sovereignty, deepen cooperation on global issues, and develop stronger engagement between the two peoples. The first involves substantial plans for the co-development and co-production of advanced weapon systems, including submarines and fighter jet engines, deeper engagement in space and other advanced technologies, and regional security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The second saw the expansion of Franco-Indian collaboration in the fight against climate change and the development of green technologies. The third saw the decision to increase the number of Indian students in France to 30,000 by the end of this decade and to grant them attractive post-study work visas. France will also join forces with India for the construction of a new national museum in Delhi. Maintaining this impressive bilateral program is a significant shift in India’s great power relationship, with Paris having replaced Moscow as India’s most reliable partner over the past 25 years. Whether it was refusing to punish Delhi for the 1998 nuclear tests or preventing China from bringing the Kashmir issue on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council after India changed the territorial status quo of the provinces in August 2019, Paris has proven to be India’s most valuable and staunch ally. Although Delhi continues to have a stable relationship with Moscow, two factors cast a shadow over Indo-Russian relations. One is Russia’s difficult internal and external situation after its invasion of Ukraine, and the other is its closer embrace of China. But what about Washington, which has become Delhi’s most valuable partner? To be sure, Delhi’s economic and security ties with Washington have grown deep and extensive in recent years. Modis’ visit to Washington last month highlighted new expansive strategic opportunities in the days ahead. Yet it is undeniable that the Indian establishment remains somewhat wary of the potential volatility of engagement with the United States, marked by Washington’s temptation to meddle in India’s domestic politics. Delhi’s level of comfort with Paris is much higher, which gives a unique significance to India’s relations with France. For all practical purposes, France has therefore replaced Russia as the anchor of India’s strategic autonomy. During the Cold War, India looked to the Soviet Union to counterbalance Western alliances in its neighborhood with Pakistan and China. After the Cold War, Delhi’s engagement with the West grew rapidly. However, Delhi clung to Moscow to guard against possible difficulties with Washington. Over the past decade, China’s rise and assertiveness and Beijing’s alliance with Moscow have brought India and the United States closer than ever. As it builds a strong partnership with the United States to face the Chinese challenge, India is right to bet on the French connection to maintain its room for maneuver in the turbulent era that lies ahead in relations. of great power.

