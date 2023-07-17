Lorne Michaels Made Rules About What Could Be Said About Donald Trump, And It Didn’t Fit The SNL Cast





Given the snaps SNL and Donald Trump have exchanged over the past few years, it’s hard to believe Donald hosted the show in the 2010s. It’s even harder to believe Lorne Michaels wanted to take a different approach with Donald. and his appearance in the series. As we’ll reveal in what follows, a former cast member said Michaels wanted a positive approach from Trump, contrary to what the media was selling at the time.

We’ll take a closer look at what happened before his appearance, while also uncovering the troubled history between the two parties in recent years. Trump took a shot at the show’s quality and ratings, while SNL didn’t stray from Trump’s content, especially during his presidential run. We’ll reveal where both sides are at and how the SNL cast reacted to the changes Lorne Michaels implemented ahead of Donald’s cameo.

Donald Trump has taken photos of SNL in recent years via: instar

The former president hosted SNL in the 2010s, and by his own assessment, the episode’s ratings skyrocketed. However, Trump feels that in the years since, the show has begun to decline, especially in terms of quality.

In 2022, Trump took to Truth Social, voicing his thoughts on the show and where it stands today.

“I once hosted Saturday Night Live, and the ratings were HUGE! Now, though, the ratings are lower than ever, and the show will likely be put on ‘rest.’ It just isn’t, at these levels, enduring – A bad show that isn’t funny or smart. LM is angry and exhausted, the show even more. It used to be good, never great, but now, like the Late Night Losers who have lost their audience but don’t know why, it’s over for SNL – Good thing for America!”

Trump also slammed the show during his presidential run after Alec Baldwin took part in a skit mocking the president. Donald again took to Twitter, tearing up the show for its fake news.

“Nothing funny about Tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! The question is, how do the networks get away with these Republican hit jobs without retaliation? Same for many other shows? Very unfair and should to be scrutinized. That’s the real collusion,” he wrote in the 2019 tweet.

It seems like things were headed for a different trajectory in 2015. In fact, former SNL cast members claim that Lorne Michaels did his best to make Trump come across as “likeable.”

Lorne Michaels was very specific about what could be said about Donald Trump and tried to make him ‘likeable’

Former SNL cast member Taran Killam made the full reveal alongside Deadline. A few years before Alec Baldwin’s skit, Lorne Michaels wanted to take a different approach, trying to take a different approach with Donald Trump. Given the approach, Lorne set up several rules with the writing team.

Killam reveals: “Lorne was so specific about what we could and couldn’t say about [Trump]and it dictated a lot of parameters.

Lorne Michaels felt like punching Trump wasn’t unique considering everyone was doing it back then.

“Lorne was like, ‘This will be too old news by then, and you know, you don’t want to vilify him. He’s like any New York taxi driver. I know him, I know him. Seen at parties for years and years, and he just says what he thinks. And that’s his thing. But you gotta find a way in that makes him likeable.

As expected, Trump’s treatment was not received positively by cast res.

The SNL cast were unhappy with the rules and Donald Trump’s 2015 appearance Instar

Killam would go on to admit that the cast was very confused as to why they had to be sensitive to Donald Trump topics. Although everyone had some clarification once it was revealed that Donald was supposed to host the show in the coming weeks.

“I was like, what’s going on? What? Everyone I know and respect was, like, this guy [Trump] is a villain, this guy is a jester. When he quickly saw Trump’s name on the board of upcoming guest hosts, “It was like, Oh, okay, that’s why. I see.”

As for other former cast members like Anthony Jeselnik, the comedian admitted the idea of ​​helping Trump was “revolting.”

“I was gross about it,” Jeselnik revealed during the Last Laugh podcast. “It was two rich guys helping each other. I don’t know how I would have handled that if I was on the show. I found that downright revolting.”

Admittedly, a checkered history between Trump and SNL, filled with tension in recent years.

