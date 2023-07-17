Ben Wallace steps down as UK Defense Secretary. Here’s who could replace him – POLITICO

LONDON Ben Wallace is about to leave his post as British Defense Secretary. Attention is already turning to who comes next.

Wallace, whose international reputation was enhanced by the war in Ukraine, announced in an interview with the Sunday Times that he will step down as chief of defense and eventually leave British politics altogether.

The scramble to replace him has already begun with prominent conservatives well aware that running the Ministry of Defense in wartime can do wonders for your reputation.

Here are the runners and runners who will be the next person in charge of the British defense.

John Glen

Much of Wallace’s tenure has been marked by tension between the MoD pushing for increased capacity and bean counters to the Treasury bent on controlling the country’s multi-billion pound defense budget.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could still resolve this tension by… installing a bean counter at the MoD.

One name in the frame is John Glen, currently second-in-command to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the Treasury.

A career politician with no military experience, Glen served loyally under Theresa May and then Boris Johnson in junior ministerial posts, before taking his highest post to date under Sunak.

Electrical outlets including the Sun newspaper report that Glen has recently become interested in all things defense. He was recently sent to the airwaves to comment on behalf of the government when Wagner chief Yvgeny Prigozhin sparked a short-lived rebellion in Russia.

James Heappey

As the second-highest political official in the Department of Defense, Heappey often replaces Wallace.

Heappey also acknowledged and sided with the MoD in disputes with the Treasury, pointing to “solid exchanges” on finances behind closed doors. Some reports suggesting that Heappey would be Wallace’s choice for the job.

Heappey has served in the department since 2019, first as procurement minister before being promoted to the armed forces file in 2020.

He was briefly allowed to attend Cabinet during Liz Truss’ short tenure. Heappey said he would step down from the post if Truss backtracked on his pledge to raise UK defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, a pledge Sunak has since made. swerve.

Like Wallace and unlike the four previous defense secretaries before him, Heappey has a military background, which is generally considered an asset for the job.

Penny Mordaunt

House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt served as Defense Secretary before, albeit briefly.

Mordaunt was promoted to the role in May 2019 but was quickly removed from the post by Boris Johnson when he replaced Theresa May at Downing Street two months later.

She has since cemented her reputation as a possible future leader, including finishing third in one of the Tory leadership races last year and then playing a leading role in the coronation of King Charles III. Mordaunt represents Portsmouth North, a seat with a strong naval presence, and served in the Royal Naval Reserve.

However, having previously resisted giving him a starring role, Sunak may not want to bolster a potential rival any further.

james shrewdly

The Foreign Secretary is within Wallace’s job, although such a move would be an effective demotion from one of Britain’s great state offices.

Like Wallace, Cleverly’s reputation was bolstered by the conflict in Ukraine. He is regularly dispatched by Number 10 to sell the government’s latest line on Ukraine at press conferences and on broadcast couches.

He is popular internally despite the many warring Tory factions and is credited with helping to improve relations between the UK and the EU.

However, moving him to defense would open up a big vacancy that Sunak might want to avoid in the Foreign Office.

Tom Tugendhat

The security minister didn’t hurt himself by running in the first of the Tory leadership races in 2022.

Previously the chairman of the influential House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, where he took a hawkish line on China, Tugendhat won a cabinet post under Truss and was told he would remain under Sunak.

He also has extensive military experience, having served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He remains a reserve soldier.

However, the role of Secretary of Defense in the main cabinet may be seen as too big a leap for someone with less than a year of ministerial experience.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Trevelyan has previous experience as defense minister and has remained a loyal ministerial servant to every Tory prime minister since Boris Johnson, despite being removed from office twice.

The first time came in 2020, when Johnson abolished the Department for International Development, preventing Trevelyan from heading his own department. When Sunak entered No 10 last year, he demoted Trevelyan from his role as transport secretary to a junior ministerial post in the Foreign Office.

But if he wants to make amends, Trevelyan’s name was mentioned as one in the mix for the role of Wallace.

Johnny Mercier

Outspoken Johnny Mercer rarely makes headlines. A military veteran, the MP for Plymouth has long campaigned to improve the lives of military veterans and has a no-holds-barred approach to social media.

He quit Boris Johnson’s government amid a row over the prosecution of soldiers who served in Northern Ireland, but plunged back into the veterans affairs minister’s case under Sunak.

His frequent vocal criticism of the last three previous Tory prime ministers, including Truss, who Mercer’s wife described as a “dumb” after he was sacked by the ex-prime minister, could dissuade Sunak from confiding in Mercer what would be his most important role to date.