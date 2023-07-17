PM Modi: US returns 105 antiquities to India days after PM Modi’s visit | India News







Some of the precious Indian antiquities were handed over by the United States in a special repatriation ceremony held at the Consulate General of India in New York in the presence of the Ambassador of India to the United States , Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Consul General Randhir Jaiswal and Manhattan District officials. Prosecutor's Office. NEW YORK: A few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States, a total of 105 antiques covering a period from the 2nd-3rd century CE to the 18th-19th century CE, are repatriated to India by the American authorities. Addressing the ceremony, Sandhu said the 100 antiquities repatriated to India are "not just art but part of our heritage, culture and religion".

Sandhu said when this lost heritage returns home, it is received with great emotion. The antiquities will soon be transported to India.

The 105 artifacts represent a wide geographical spread in terms of origin in India – with 47 from eastern India, 27 from southern India, 22 from central India, 6 from northern India , 3 from western India, according to an official statement. “Covering a period from the 2nd to 3rd century CE to the 18th to 19th century CE, the artifacts are made of terracotta, stone, metal and wood. About 50 artifacts relate to religious subjects [Hinduism, Jainism and Islam] and the others have cultural significance,” he said.

During Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to the United States last month, the Indian leader thanked President Joe Biden for helping to return these cultural assets.

Sandhu expressed his gratitude to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security officials and other agencies for their commitment and efforts to help bring many diseased artifacts back to India.

“To prevent the illegal trade in cultural property, India and the United States have agreed to work towards a Cultural Property Agreement. This will further strengthen collaboration between our agencies and make it more difficult for smugglers to evade the laws.”

Sandhu added that the return of cultural heritage is a clear expression of the goodwill of our friends and partners in the United States.

Jordan Stockdale, the chief of staff for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, said that for more than a decade, the agency and Homeland Security investigated trafficker Subhash Kapoor and his accomplices for looting and illegally selling artifacts from around the world.

Stockdale said last year that the United States had repatriated more than 300 antiquities to India. “Yet we still have over 1,400 recovered items that we have yet to officially repatriate.”

“We deeply appreciate Prime Minister Modi’s kind words the other week at the White House and they reflect the close collaboration that led to the successful recovery of thousands of Indian antiquities. We will not allow selfish traffickers like Kapoor to rob countries of their precious cultural heritage,” Stockdale said.

India has made concerted efforts to bring back stolen Indian antiques from abroad, living symbols of India’s rich heritage and culture.

In recent years, there has been close cooperation on the restitution of antiquities between India and the United States, according to the statement.

During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US in 2016, 16 antiquities were handed over by the US side. Similarly, in 2021, the US government handed over 157 artifacts which returned to India following the Prime Minister’s visit to the US in September 2021.

With these 105 antiquities, the US side has handed over a total of 278 cultural artifacts to India since 2016, he added.

