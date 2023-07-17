Donald Trump tops Turning Point USA poll





At a Turning Point USA conference, Donald Trump topped a straw poll.

Nearly 86% of attendees at the Tuning Point Action conference in Florida supported the former president. Meanwhile, all other competitors were posting single-digit numbers. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, still widely seen as Trump’s big contender for the GOP nomination, came in third place.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, a part-time resident of Longboat Key, shamelessly applauded the survey results.

“The straw poll demonstrates that President Trump remains the most dominant force among the conservative base,” Kirk said. All of the attacks on him apparently made him even stronger and more popular among conservative loyalists.

Trump’s presidential campaign noted that this is the second straw poll at a major conservative conference where he has come out on top. In March, Trump won a similar poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with 62%. There, DeSantis came in second place, as the preference of 20% of CPAC attendees.

But the Turning Point straw poll proved far more lopsided. In fact, the closest competitor behind Trump turned out to be Perry Johnson, a Michigan company that announced a long-running bid in March. Johnson received nearly 8% of the votes cast.

DeSantis, governor of the Turning Point conference host state, was the favorite of just over 4% of attendees.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy voted 2%.

Four other candidates, South Carolina senator Tim Scott, Texas businessman Ryan Binkley, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie all received votes, but none were enough to interrogate even a tenth of a percent.

Trump, himself a resident of Palm Beach County, delivered a speech at the conference on Saturday night, where he attacked DeSantis by name.

We totally dominate DeSantis right here in the state of Florida. So we want him to go home and take care of the insurance, Trump said.

DeSantis declined an invitation to speak at the conference. Johnson and Ramaswamy spoke at the event. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez spoke at the convention on Sunday but got no votes in the straw poll.

Post views: 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/623487-donald-trump-dominates-turning-point-usa-straw-poll/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos