Xi stresses his ties to the Philippines





Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping on Monday reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to promoting the steady and long-term development of relations with the Philippines, saying the country will pursue neighborhood diplomacy of building friendships and partnerships. Xi’s remarks came during his meeting with Rodrigo Duterte, former president of the Philippines, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. The development of China and the Philippines, two developing countries in Asia, is rooted in a friendly neighborhood environment and an Asian family characterized by win-win cooperation, Xi said. While expressing China’s emphasis on relations with the Philippines, Xi said Beijing remains committed to friendship, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness as well as good neighborliness in the country. its relations with neighboring countries. The president praised Duterte, who served as president of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022, for making the strategic choice to improve relations with China “with a sense of responsibility to the people and to history.” Under Duterte’s tenure, China-Philippines relations have returned to the right track and blossomed, marking an important contribution to bilateral friendly exchanges, Xi noted. Duterte expressed his gratitude for China’s valuable support for the economic and social development of the Philippines, especially the generous assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The development of friendly relations with China is in the interest of both peoples and is also the wish of the majority of the Filipino people, said the former Philippine leader, who added that he is ready to continue to play a role. in promoting Sino-Philippine friendship. China was the first country visited by Duterte outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations when he took office in 2016, in what was widely seen as an icebreaker trip between the two nations, having chosen to foster closer political and economic ties with Beijing than its predecessor. . China is the Philippines’ biggest trading partner and largest source of imports, with two-way trade reaching $87.72 billion in 2022, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Zhang Jie, a researcher on the South China Sea and Southeast Asia at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the Chinese president had offered a high level of recognition to Duterte for mending ties between Beijing and Manila, which spoke volumes about the importance that China attaches to this relationship. “It also signaled China’s hope that both sides can ensure the steady and positive growth of relations and that the Philippines can continue to adopt a pragmatic China policy, as Duterte has done.” She added that a stable relationship between Beijing and Manila is essential for peace and stability in the South China Sea and ensures that China and ASEAN can focus on regional cooperation in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202307/18/WS64b56c6da31035260b816e09.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos