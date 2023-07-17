Erdogan ready to meet al-Assad but not to withdraw from Syria | News from the war in Syria





Turkey has been the Syrian opposition’s biggest military and political ally in the war-torn northwest of the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he is open to talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad but would not meet him if a withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syrian territory were made a condition. Speaking to reporters in Istanbul on Monday ahead of his departure for a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Erdogan said Turkey has never closed the door on talks with the Syrian government. Turkey has been the biggest military and political ally of the Syrian opposition, which controls the last rebel-held stronghold in the country, which lies in northwest Syria on the Turkish border. Ankara has set up dozens of bases and deployed thousands of troops in northern Syria, preventing the Russian-backed Syrian army from retaking the area. Turkey has also been a base for Syrian opposition groups since 2011. We can organize a quadripartite summit [with Syria, Russia and Iran], and I am also open to a meeting with Assad. What matters here is their approach to us, Erdogan told reporters. However, Damascus’ condition of a complete withdrawal of Turkish forces for such a meeting is unacceptable, he said. Erdogan said for the first time this year that he could meet al-Assad as part of a new peace process, but al-Assad said in March there was no point in meeting Erdogan as long as the illegal occupation of Turkey would not end. Turkey has said its military operations in Syria are necessary to secure its southern border. It is trying to eliminate fighters from the YPG, the Kurdish People’s Defense Units, which Ankara says are the Syrian branch of the PKK, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. The PKK has been waging a war against the Turkish state since 1984, a conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives. We are fighting terrorism there. How can we withdraw when our country is under continuous threat from terrorists along our border? We expect a fair approach, Erdogan said. Defense ministers from Turkey and Syria met late last year for the highest-level talks between the two neighbors since the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings plunged Syria into war and put her at odds with Turkey. The foreign ministers of the two countries also met in Moscow in May ahead of the Turkish elections in talks overseen by Russia. As tensions between the two countries persist, Arab states seek to normalize relations with al-Assad. The restoration of ties with Damascus accelerated after the deadly February 6 earthquakes in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria and the Chinese-brokered restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Iran, who had supported opposing sides in the Syrian conflict. On Sunday, the Iraqi prime minister spoke with al-Assad in Damascus in the first such trip to the war-torn country since the start of the Arab Spring. The decision to allow Syria to return to the Arab League in May has angered many residents of opposition-held areas in Syria and members of the country’s political opposition, who see it as justification for the attacks by the government against them during a 12-year war. .

