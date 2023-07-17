Is age just a number? Ask Biden and Trump. – Harvard Gazette





President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump have announced their candidacy for the White House in the 2024 election. But recent polls show that many Americans think Biden, 80, and Trump, who turned 77, in June, are not expected to run again because they are too old to serve another term.

Many believe Biden lacks the mental acumen or physical health to serve effectively as president again and give Trump the edge, according to another recent survey.

Medical and political experts say these age concerns have some validity in general, but individual cases can vary widely. And, they note, too many people draw conclusions about fitness based on meaningless or unreliable indicators, a problem that will grow in importance as leaders live longer and stay in office. The current median age in the US Senate is 65 and nearly 58 in the House. .

Alex Keyssar, Matthew W. Stirling Jr. Professor of history and social policy at Harvard Kennedy School, said Ronald Reagan’s age was widely seen as a flaw that Democrats tried to exploit when he s ran for president in 1980 and 1984, but voters’ fixation on the age of the leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties is new. With Biden and Trump as two of the three longest serving in office, age is a legitimate factor to weigh in the eyes of many voters.

I think age is also a proxy for worrying about someone in office getting sick and dying, Keyssar said. It’s both: is this person capable of doing the job? and then, Will they live to finish the job?

Noting that Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is older than Biden, faced little criticism over age when he ran for president in 2016 at 75 and in 2020 at 79, Keyssar thinks Democrats who cite age as a top election concern are probably really expressing a desire for forceful leadership, a force for new ideas, new spirit and new energy.

From the right, portraying Biden as physically and intellectually unfit for office has been a relentless political branding since the 2020 primaries. Republican candidate Nikki Haley, 51, a former US ambassador to the UN under Trump, recently predicted that Biden would not live long enough to complete a second term and proposed mental capacity tests for politicians over 75.

While polling trends suggest this line of attack against Biden has had some success, its effectiveness will diminish if Trump ends up being the GOP nominee, Keyssar said, unless someone gets sick.

So far, age and health have been less of a political Achilles’ heel for Trump than for Biden. Keyssar thinks voters have other concerns about Trump that make his age far less important. People worry about what he stands for and what he would do and that would be true even if he was 10 years younger, he said.

While corporate America still sometimes requires senior executives to retire once they reach their mid-60s or early 70s, and top institutional leaders are rarely hired into this cohort, the Constitution does not there is no age limit for presidents. This lets potential voters apply their own standards in order to judge whether a candidate is still fit for the job.

Bonnie Wong, director of the neuropsychology program at Mass General Hospital’s Frontotemporal Disorders Unit, said there’s a natural change that happens with age. We slow down a bit. It’s just a normal part of life.

Assessing someone’s mental or physical fitness from brief observations of their speech, memory or motor function, as voters seem to do with Biden and Trump, is highly unreliable. When it comes to cognitive acuity, things are much more complex, she said.

People say, Oh, people goof up when they speak in public. We all do that, said Wong, who studies brain health and super-aging and is currently working on research involving centenarians.

Same for having trouble remembering names. Scientific literature shows that retrieving names starts getting more difficult for most in the 30s and 40s, so this is completely normal, and it may take you a bit longer to retrieve the name, a- she declared.

A more important metric is executive function, the type of higher-order reasoning, problem solving, and abstract thinking that allows us to plan, organize, and solve problems in real time. It’s also important to know how well individuals function in their real-world environment, whether that’s a surgeon in the operating room or a president in the Oval Office, Wong said.

In a recent television interview, Biden touted his wisdom and experience as reasons why voters should re-elect someone who will be 82 on Inauguration Day.

Wong said there is some validity to the idea that with age comes wisdom.

You learn to reason very fluidly, much differently than when you were younger, she said. There is reasoning [and] there’s a lot of information that we’ve learned in our lifetime that will stay with us, even if it’s been really, really altered later in life.

Physical health has an important influence on cognitive performance. People don’t realize how much it influences cognitive functioning and cognitive abilities, Wong said.

If people who are physically healthy, active, constantly moving, stimulated, doing things that bring novelty to their daily experience, novelty is really what helps to make new connections and connect new existing neurons to this type of physical activity and relationship. and the ability to interact in the real world in real time is generally what I consider to be one of the strongest metrics and predictors.

