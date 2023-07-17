US to return 105 trafficked antiquities to India after Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s US state visit





The Consulate General of India in New York informed on Monday that the United States would return 105 trafficked antiquities to their home country, India, and a repatriation ceremony was held today. This step comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States. Speaking on the occasion, India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, thanked the American side, especially Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, his Anti-Trafficking Unit and the team Homeland Security Investigation for their cooperation and support in this initiative. Sandhu stressed that “for the people of India, it was not just works of art, but part of their living heritage and culture,” a statement said. 105 Indian antiques to take home! Delighted to attend a ceremony at #New York this morning, marking the return of artifacts following the PM @Narendra ModiState visit. Appreciate extensive cooperation by in the protection and exchange of cultural property@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/MKd1FPRI3L — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) July 17, 2023 “The antiquities will soon be transported to India. The repatriation ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Homeland Security Investigative Team,” he added. . The 105 antiquities represent a wide geographical spread in terms of their origin in India. These include 47 artifacts from eastern India, 27 from southern India, 22 from central India, six from northern India and three from western India. “Covering a period from the 2nd to 3rd century CE to the 18th to 19th century CE, the artifacts are made of terracotta, stone, metal and wood. About 50 artifacts relate to religious subjects [Hinduism, Jainism and Islam] and the rest has cultural significance,” the statement read. During Prime Minister Modi’s state visit, India and the United States agreed to work on a cultural property agreement that would help prevent illegal trafficking of cultural artifacts. Such an agreement will add value to the dynamic bilateral collaboration between the homeland security and law enforcement agencies of the two countries, according to the official statement. India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, at a repatriation ceremony for the 105 trafficked antiquities returned to India. The Indian government has made efforts to bring back stolen Indian antiquities from abroad, symbols of India’s rich heritage and culture. In the recent past, there has been close cooperation on the restitution of antiquities between India and the United States. During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US in 2016, 16 antiquities were handed over by the US side. Similarly, in 2021, the United States handed over 157 artifacts to India following the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States in September 2021, according to the statement. With these 105 antiquities, the US side has handed over a total of 278 cultural artifacts to India since 2016, he added. Subscribe and follow ABP live on Telegram: https://t.me/officialabplive

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/us-to-return-105-trafficked-antiquities-to-india-after-pm-narendra-modi-us-state-visit-ambassador-of-india-to-us-taranjit-singh-sandhu-1616614 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos