Boris Johnson’s promise of 40 new hospitals was still in doubt

Rishi Sunak promoted the hospital pledge made by Boris Johnson in 2019 (Photo: Alastair Grant/AFP)

When Boris Johnson unveiled his promise for 40 new hospitals in the 2019 general election, it seemed to some of us at the time like another fantastic bit of politics.

Undeterred, Prime Ministers’ former salesmanship pleased voters as he convinced many that he would really hoard the money needed to help the NHS, which he had done so effectively (and infamously) during his Vote Leave campaign three years earlier.

Yet, while Johnsons often blurred the line between fantasy and reality, between fairy tales and truth, ultimately proved the loss of his premiership, even the most pragmatic Rishi Sunak tried to promote this commitment particular.

So there was something delightfully ironic in a recent report that the Health Secretary had given patients virtual tours in reality of some of the promised hospitals which remain very little built. The idea of ​​these legendary buildings living rent-free in Steve Barclays’ helmet was beyond parody.

Anyone who wants to see the so-called New Hospitals program through rose-tinted specs, let alone VR technology, should read the cold hard facts of the latest National Audit Office report in the project.

The independent watchdog found that of the 40 new hospitals planned for 2030, only 32 would be built. The government has not gotten good value for the $1.1 billion spent on the program so far, he said.

One of the most damning findings buried in the NAO report was that the program had assumed an average bed occupancy of 95%, against NHS England’s priority of reducing bed occupancy to 92% maximum to avoid cancellation of operations.

Worryingly, he warned that this mismatch could exacerbate capacity problems where new hospitals replace existing facilities.

Currently, a 95% occupancy rate is considered highly undesirable and indicative of a crisis, the report says. There is a risk that the very comprehensive operation of hospitals in the future will affect their smooth operation and reduce the amount of capacity available to deal with normal variations in demand, unexpected shocks and health crises.

Given that one of the biggest lessons that could come out of the Covid public inquiry is that our hospitals need spare capacity, the idea of ​​continuing management is the seat of your pants, just in time years past now seems even more risky.

Indeed, it’s what happens inside a hospital rather than a shiny new exterior that often matters most to patients and clinicians.

The Nightingale Hospitals, those high-profile makeshift sites that were erected quickly to provide additional facilities during the pandemic, are a case study of the downsides of the new building approach.

They finally did not treat many patients because there were not enough spare doctors and nurses to staff them. Buildings are just buildings without the people to run them.

One of the most damning legacies of Johnson’s tenure is that he failed to produce the long-term workforce plan the NHS needs to fill more than 100,000 vacancies. Although Sunak is still committed to the 40-hospital plan, at least he and Jeremy Hunt have belatedly started tackling the chronic understaffing that is at the root of many of our health policy problems.

Johnson was a sucker for big plans, even if they ended up splurging. As mayor of London, his cable car to nowhere was a very good example of image over substance. At the peak of his powers, he was a maana magician who could get away with promises of things getting better in the future, while skating on the reality of his delivery record.

Instead of over-promising new hospitals, Johnson should have been honest that he wanted to upgrade existing facilities. Basic upkeep of things like internal sewer pipes, crumbling ceilings, doors and windows, aren’t quite as sexy as a sparkling reception area, but they matter more.

If our hospitals took their guts out, like the Center Pompidou Richard Rogerss, we would soon see the rotting damage that is hidden in plain sight.

Almost half of NHS hospitals in England have been forced to close vital wards and services due to flooding, power cuts and structural problems, ITV News reported last week. The capital outlay to fix them, as well as the diagnostic equipment needed for people stuck on waiting lists, would be money well spent.

Likewise, how well a hospital is run and run can often be as important as how bricks and mortar it looks.

People within the NHS know of more than a few trusts that boast of gleaming, modern exteriors that hide worryingly substandard care, with a culture of intimidating staff or neglecting patients. Similarly, a stellar school building is no guarantee of high standards without enough high quality teachers or leadership.

Ultimately, broken promises like Johnsons 40 new hospitals have a corrosive impact on the political promises of all parties. But we would do better as a nation if we moved away from obsessing over architects’ impressions of new construction and focused more on the utilities within them.