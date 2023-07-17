Politics
Boris Johnson’s promise of 40 new hospitals was still in doubt
A shiny new exterior is no substitute for well-equipped facilities
July 17, 2023 6:58 p.m.(Update 7:17 p.m.)
When Boris Johnson unveiled his promise for 40 new hospitals in the 2019 general election, it seemed to some of us at the time like another fantastic bit of politics.
Undeterred, Prime Ministers’ former salesmanship pleased voters as he convinced many that he would really hoard the money needed to help the NHS, which he had done so effectively (and infamously) during his Vote Leave campaign three years earlier.
Yet, while Johnsons often blurred the line between fantasy and reality, between fairy tales and truth, ultimately proved the loss of his premiership, even the most pragmatic Rishi Sunak tried to promote this commitment particular.
So there was something delightfully ironic in a recent report that the Health Secretary had given patients virtual tours in reality of some of the promised hospitals which remain very little built. The idea of these legendary buildings living rent-free in Steve Barclays’ helmet was beyond parody.
Anyone who wants to see the so-called New Hospitals program through rose-tinted specs, let alone VR technology, should read the cold hard facts of the latest National Audit Office report in the project.
The independent watchdog found that of the 40 new hospitals planned for 2030, only 32 would be built. The government has not gotten good value for the $1.1 billion spent on the program so far, he said.
One of the most damning findings buried in the NAO report was that the program had assumed an average bed occupancy of 95%, against NHS England’s priority of reducing bed occupancy to 92% maximum to avoid cancellation of operations.
Worryingly, he warned that this mismatch could exacerbate capacity problems where new hospitals replace existing facilities.
Currently, a 95% occupancy rate is considered highly undesirable and indicative of a crisis, the report says. There is a risk that the very comprehensive operation of hospitals in the future will affect their smooth operation and reduce the amount of capacity available to deal with normal variations in demand, unexpected shocks and health crises.
Given that one of the biggest lessons that could come out of the Covid public inquiry is that our hospitals need spare capacity, the idea of continuing management is the seat of your pants, just in time years past now seems even more risky.
Indeed, it’s what happens inside a hospital rather than a shiny new exterior that often matters most to patients and clinicians.
The Nightingale Hospitals, those high-profile makeshift sites that were erected quickly to provide additional facilities during the pandemic, are a case study of the downsides of the new building approach.
They finally did not treat many patients because there were not enough spare doctors and nurses to staff them. Buildings are just buildings without the people to run them.
One of the most damning legacies of Johnson’s tenure is that he failed to produce the long-term workforce plan the NHS needs to fill more than 100,000 vacancies. Although Sunak is still committed to the 40-hospital plan, at least he and Jeremy Hunt have belatedly started tackling the chronic understaffing that is at the root of many of our health policy problems.
Johnson was a sucker for big plans, even if they ended up splurging. As mayor of London, his cable car to nowhere was a very good example of image over substance. At the peak of his powers, he was a maana magician who could get away with promises of things getting better in the future, while skating on the reality of his delivery record.
Instead of over-promising new hospitals, Johnson should have been honest that he wanted to upgrade existing facilities. Basic upkeep of things like internal sewer pipes, crumbling ceilings, doors and windows, aren’t quite as sexy as a sparkling reception area, but they matter more.
If our hospitals took their guts out, like the Center Pompidou Richard Rogerss, we would soon see the rotting damage that is hidden in plain sight.
Almost half of NHS hospitals in England have been forced to close vital wards and services due to flooding, power cuts and structural problems, ITV News reported last week. The capital outlay to fix them, as well as the diagnostic equipment needed for people stuck on waiting lists, would be money well spent.
Likewise, how well a hospital is run and run can often be as important as how bricks and mortar it looks.
People within the NHS know of more than a few trusts that boast of gleaming, modern exteriors that hide worryingly substandard care, with a culture of intimidating staff or neglecting patients. Similarly, a stellar school building is no guarantee of high standards without enough high quality teachers or leadership.
Ultimately, broken promises like Johnsons 40 new hospitals have a corrosive impact on the political promises of all parties. But we would do better as a nation if we moved away from obsessing over architects’ impressions of new construction and focused more on the utilities within them.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/opinion/boris-johnson-new-hospitals-pledge-dodgy-nhs-understaffing-2484933
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump arrested: Jack Smith seeks classified protective order to ‘avoid further delays’
- Boris Johnson’s promise of 40 new hospitals was still in doubt
- Hostile country using organized crime gangs in UK, head of National Crime Agency warns | british news
- Hollywood plunges into all-out war in wake of pandemic and streaming revolution
- Froehlich, Mazzio-Manson elected to USRowing Senior National Team
- Jennifer Lopez celebrates her wedding anniversary in a romantic maxi dress
- JumpCloud Hacked by Nation-State Threat Actor
- How to sync Google Calendar with Outlook
- ‘The Lizzo effect’: Singer takes to the flute ‘again’ – BBC News
- Indonesian tech minister Johnny G Plate replaced after corruption probe
- Asian stocks are generally lower after China reports weaker than expected growth in 2Q
- US to return 105 trafficked antiquities to India after Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s US state visit