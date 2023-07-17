Thanks to communism, China’s economy may never outgrow US dominance





Despite the Biden administration’s humiliating tributes to bureaucrats in Beijing, the Chinese Communist Party may very well need the grace and favor of the West, and the United States in particular, more than we have. need. Despite Chinese President Xi Jinping’s hopes that easing China’s draconian COVID lockdowns would spur economic revival, Asian markets tumbled on news that China’s economic expansion stalled at just 6.3% on an annualized basis in last quarter, which is far below economists’ expectations. Recall that this growth metric is compared to the peak of Xi’s “zero COVID” policy, meaning the already weak growth figure represents an even more abysmal uptick since the government shut down the economy. JOHN KERRY CAN’T BE WEAK IN CHINA While Beijing’s belligerent territorial aggression from Africa to the South China Sea is still a very real (if not primary) source of concern in the West, China may have bombed its own economy, with the United States being ultimately emerged victorious. First, consider the 12.5% ​​decline in the value of the yuan against the greenback. While China’s central bank has tried to stimulate economic growth to no avail, the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening has coincided with a boom in the US dollar without significantly threatening our economic growth or a historically low unemployment rate. But the bigger picture of economic projections tells a bigger story of the CCP’s bad choices. In 2011, Goldman Sachs predicted that China’s economy would overtake ours by 2026, reaching 150% of US GDP by mid-century. In 2022, Goldman revised China’s peg to 2035, with a terminal ratio of just over 1:1. But earlier this year, the Economist reported a startling prediction from Capital Economics: China’s GDP, which will peak in the decade, Never oversize the US economy. Capital Economics researchers point to two obvious factors, with which Goldman and other economists largely agree: namely, Beijing’s decision to bombard demographic projections with the disastrous one-child policy and its lag effects. , as well as lag in productivity due to onerous regulations. and resource depletion for the aging population. But while Goldman predicts the yuan will strengthen, adding 20% ​​to the Chinese economy, Capital Economics believes the yuan will remain undervalued. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Based on market expectations for future Fed actions in addition to a bipartisan commitment to pull out of Beijing markets, there is every reason to agree with the latter in believing that the greenback will remain dominant against the renminbi. China may regret having allied itself with the worst human rights violators on the planet, putting its crucial trade relationship with the West at risk. While Europe still has its share of apparatchiks willing to acquiesce to China, it is US consumer demand, more than any other from across the Atlantic, that is robust enough to eventually sustain Beijing. Central planning, communist diktat, and abortion as a national family planning policy may have killed China’s only chance for global dominance, and only the free world could have saved the CCP from itself.

