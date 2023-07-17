Dozens of Pakistani Imran Khan’s supporters quit his party and launched their own ahead of the election





ISLAMABAD – In a blow to former Pakistani prime minister and opposition leader Imran Khan, dozens of his supporters quit his party on Monday to launch theirs ahead of parliamentary elections due later this year.

The dramatic development described as a political rebellion within Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Khan came two months after violent protests rocked the country in early May. Khan’s supporters, angered by his arrest in connection with a corruption case, rioted for days, attacking public and military installations.

The deadly violence only ceased after Khan was released by order of Pakistan’s Supreme Court. In the weeks that followed, several prominent members of Khan’s circle abandoned him, disagreeing with his campaign against the administration of his successor, current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

But in an unprecedented move on Monday, 57 of Khan’s party members, most of whom were former lawmakers and other well-known politicians, announced they were quitting the party and forming their own, called Tehreek-e parliamentarians. -Insaf.

They accused Khan of pursuing a policy of hatred and confrontation during the May violence. Most of the dissidents come from northwestern Pakistan, a former tribal region bordering Afghanistan that has long been a stronghold and support base for Khan, as has the eastern province of Punjab and Khan’s hometown of Lahore. .

Among the most prominent defectors is Pervez Khattak, who served as defense minister in Khan’s government until the former cricketer star became an Islamist politician and the prime minister was ousted in a defiance of the government. Parliament in April 2022.

Khattak told a gathering of former lawmakers and politicians in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday that they will give Khan a hard time in the upcoming elections, which are likely to take place in October or November. .

Khan’s party likened the defectors and the new political party to weeds sprouting in a field of grass after the rainy season. Khan was to issue a statement later.

Last week, Sharif said he would step down as prime minister next month after completing his five-year term.

Khan has faced nationwide criticism from both the administration and many ordinary Pakistanis following the May violence which also saw offices of the powerful intelligence service and military Pakistani air force attacked. The residence of a senior regional army commander in Lahore was set on fire.

Last month, the army fired three senior army officers for failing to prevent violent attacks. Separately, the army announced that it was trying 102 civilians in military courts for their involvement in the attacks.

At least 10 people have been killed in clashes between Khans supporters and police. Later, police arrested more than 5,000 people in connection with the riots. Most of those detained were later released on bail.

But the administration also retaliated, and Khan was slapped with more than 150 court cases, including several for corruption, terrorism and incitement to violence. The former prime minister got bogged down in He was granted bail in numerous cases but was forced to appear in court to seek protection from arrest, a common step under Pakistani law.

Khan says he is politically victimized by Sharif, a charge the government denies. Khan has repeatedly insisted that he will return to power if new elections are held in a free and fair manner.

Also on Monday, Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, appeared in the Lahore High Court to sign bail in another ongoing corruption case against them. In court, Khan told reporters authorities were working to disqualify him from running for a seat in parliament before Sharif’s term as prime minister ends next month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/dozens-followers-pakistans-imran-khan-quit-party-launch-101345272 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos