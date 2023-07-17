Politics
PM Modi’s visit to France: Shaping a multipolar world
While India has more than 30 strategic partnerships with various countries, it would be misleading to say that they are all equally important. Two questions are crucial in this context. First, is this a full strategic partnership? Second, has the strategic partnership in question stood the test of time? According to these two criteria, the Franco-Indian strategic partnership comes out on top. The French-Indian partnership covers the full spectrum of what can be considered strategic defense, space, climate change, critical technologies and people-to-people relations. More importantly, France has stood by India through thick and thin since the inception of the strategic partnership in 1998.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just concluded an extremely important visit to France. For once, words like unprecedented and historic used aren’t just hyperbole. This was France after all, so of course there was pomp and circumstance. France awarded PM Modi the highest civilian honor. Our contingent of the three services, which paraded in front of the Champs-Elysées, must have made the hearts of all the Indians swell with pride. Three documents, namely the joint communiqué, the Horizon 2047 roadmap and the list of specific results released by both sides are enough to overwhelm even the most inveterate political buffs. Some have compared this visit to the visit Prime Minister Modi made to the United States not so long ago. It should be obvious that Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France so close to the United States is the ultimate expression of India’s strategic autonomy.
THE The defense sector still holds the attention of Franco-Indian summits and this was no exception. Key agreements: Safran, the French company and the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will jointly develop jet engines for the medium advanced combat aircraft. Here again, Safran will co-develop the engines for the Indian multirole helicopter program with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Submarines are proposed to be built jointly by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and the naval group of France. In all of the above, the main lesson is this: Franco-Indian defense ties have truly moved from a simple buyer-seller model to one of designing, developing and co-producing it jointly in India. This is a paradigm shift on the French side in terms of the desire to part with know-how and cutting-edge technologies. France can truly pride itself on being a strategic partner which, more than ever, contributes substantially to a Bharat which is aatmanirbhar. Questions have been raised about the fate of the 26 Rafale marine aircraft for INS Vikrant. It will probably happen in due time. For India, after the war in Ukraine, diversification is the name of the game in defense procurement. It is becoming increasingly clear that France will play a huge role in this.
The Indo-Pacific, predictably, took center stage in discussions between the two leaders. A roadmap has been agreed. France is not only a resident power in the Indian Ocean, but has huge real estate in the form of Reunion, New Caledonia and French Polynesia. It has a long Exclusive Economic Zone with 1.5 million citizens living there, not to mention bases in the Indo-Pacific. The roadmap already speaks of global cooperation including the field of defence. Joint exercises between the two countries, the use of French military bases by Indian forces and real-time maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean are of paramount importance for India. Plurilateral agreements with Australia and the United Arab Emirates are mentioned. More than anything else, it is refreshing to note that while there is boilerplate language on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, the roadmap underscores the fact that Franco-Indian cooperation seeks to ensure not only economic interests but also security interests. This roadmap should attract attention in Beijing where it is often claimed that it is the Indian Ocean, not the Indian Ocean! From our point of view, it should be clear that if we are alone on the land border with China, in the maritime space, India can rely significantly on France as well as on our Quad partners.
The trust that has developed between the two countries over the past 25 years is unshakable. Thus, the divergence between the two countries over the war in Ukraine was not allowed to jeopardize the remarkable development of their bilateral relations. There was a long discussion between the two leaders on the situation in Ukraine in a spirit of mutual understanding of each other’s positions. Prime Minister Modi would have benefited enormously from the French assessment of the war in Ukraine in view of the next G20 summit chaired by India.
Franco-Indian cooperation on critical technologies, be it supercomputing, cloud computing, artificial intelligence or quantum technologies, is crucial for India’s future and could well determine the trajectory of relationships over the next 25 years. It will also give a boost to the Indo-European Trade and Technology Council, which has been slow to get started.
France has come to the enlightened conclusion that no global problem can be meaningfully solved without India’s participation. This explains the extraordinary emphasis on bilateral cooperation in the areas of climate change, energy security, biodiversity loss and counter-terrorism efforts, all of which feature prominently in the Horizon 2047 declaration. also illustrates France’s determination to support India’s candidacy for the post of permanent member of the UN Security Council.
In sum, France and India are essentially making long-term bets on each other. They are two middle powers, one in Europe and the other in Asia, with a similar conception of the world. Indeed, the two countries pursue an independent foreign policy and practice strategic autonomy which they hope will enable them to shape a multipolar world. More importantly, these two powers realize that there’s a much better chance of this happening if they work closely together.
The writer is the former Ambassador of India to France and currently Dean/Professor at OP Jindal Global University. Views are personal
