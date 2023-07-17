PM Modi’s visit to France: Shaping a multipolar world

While India has more than 30 strategic partnerships with various countries, it would be misleading to say that they are all equally important. Two questions are crucial in this context. First, is this a full strategic partnership? Second, has the strategic partnership in question stood the test of time? According to these two criteria, the Franco-Indian strategic partnership comes out on top. The French-Indian partnership covers the full spectrum of what can be considered strategic defense, space, climate change, critical technologies and people-to-people relations. More importantly, France has stood by India through thick and thin since the inception of the strategic partnership in 1998.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just concluded an extremely important visit to France. For once, words like unprecedented and historic used aren’t just hyperbole. This was France after all, so of course there was pomp and circumstance. France awarded PM Modi the highest civilian honor. Our contingent of the three services, which paraded in front of the Champs-Elysées, must have made the hearts of all the Indians swell with pride. Three documents, namely the joint communiqué, the Horizon 2047 roadmap and the list of specific results released by both sides are enough to overwhelm even the most inveterate political buffs. Some have compared this visit to the visit Prime Minister Modi made to the United States not so long ago. It should be obvious that Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France so close to the United States is the ultimate expression of India’s strategic autonomy.

THE The defense sector still holds the attention of Franco-Indian summits and this was no exception. Key agreements: Safran, the French company and the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will jointly develop jet engines for the medium advanced combat aircraft. Here again, Safran will co-develop the engines for the Indian multirole helicopter program with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Submarines are proposed to be built jointly by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and the naval group of France. In all of the above, the main lesson is this: Franco-Indian defense ties have truly moved from a simple buyer-seller model to one of designing, developing and co-producing it jointly in India. This is a paradigm shift on the French side in terms of the desire to part with know-how and cutting-edge technologies. France can truly pride itself on being a strategic partner which, more than ever, contributes substantially to a Bharat which is aatmanirbhar. Questions have been raised about the fate of the 26 Rafale marine aircraft for INS Vikrant. It will probably happen in due time. For India, after the war in Ukraine, diversification is the name of the game in defense procurement. It is becoming increasingly clear that France will play a huge role in this.