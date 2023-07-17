Turning Point Action student activists were torn between Trump and DeSantis last year. No more





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) When student activists gathered in Florida last year for the annual Turning Point Actions summit, many were torn, wondering if former President Donald Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was the Republican Party’s best hope for 2024.

A year later, there is no longer any doubt. Attendees at this year’s meeting booed even the suggestion of a contested GOP primary. Trump, they said overwhelmingly, is their choice.

Trump, sure. I don’t think anyone else really stands a chance, said Sky Sanchez, 21, a college student from Durham, North Carolina, who was volunteering at the conference with the Tea Party Patriots.

A Florida neighborhood is dealing with a growing group of house rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally released his.

DeSantis laid off fewer than 10 paid employees late last week to help cut operating expenses, according to a DeSantis aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal campaign strategy.

Disney has asked a Florida judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a Disney World board of directors made up of Governor Ron DeSantis appointees.

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate is suing a Florida woman, claiming she lied when she accused him of human trafficking.

Soren Nielsen, 18, who lives near Ann Arbor, Michigan, said he seriously considered DeSantis earlier this year, fearing Trump had lost momentum, especially after weaker Republican turnout. than expected in last year’s midterm elections.

But those views changed as he watched Trump reinvigorate his campaign and saw DeSantis falter.

I began to realize that his campaign hadn’t launched as successfully as I thought it would, Nielsen said. And he doesn’t have the stamina, like Trump, to win a general election.

While the conference provides only a snapshot of a small slice of the electorate, the opinions expressed in interviews here over the weekend reflect the larger contours of the GOP contest six months before voting begins. While DeSantis was once seen as a serious threat to Trump’s grip on the party and remains his biggest challenger, he has so far failed to catch fire. His weekend campaign confirmed he had fired a handful of staff amid concerns over spending sprees, while polls show Trump with a 20-30 point lead or even more even after a pair of indictments that only seemed to bolster his position.

Last year, Trump and DeSantis attended the Turning Point Student Action Summit, held in Tampa, as they prepared to launch their campaigns. DeSantis headlined the Friday night program; Trump made headlines on Saturdays. Both were introduced with professional wrestling-style videos and elaborate pyrotechnics. Both were warmly welcomed.

But this year, DeSantis opted to skip the events, like most other high profile candidates, turning it into a full Trumpfest, like so many other conservative gatherings. The program featured a whos-who of the MAGA world, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Roger Stone and Donald Trump Jr.

The former president received thunderous applause on Saturday as he mocked the DeSantis campaign, calling it a hopeless cause that was only dividing the party and wasting money.

Among the 2024 GOP candidates who have decided to run, several have received very difficult receptions. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Trump critic, was loudly booed as he took the stage and later cut off when the crowd began chanting Trump’s name. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was greeted with mockery, as some shouted RINO Republican In Name Only and Traitor!

When former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, a speaker at the event, suggested the primary was a two-way race between Trump and DeSantis.

I think they like Trump, Megyn, replied Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Points.

Indeed, an unscientific survey of participants found that Trump was the top choice for president for almost 86% of respondents. Asked to name their second choice, 51% named Vivek Ramaswamy, the millionaire tech entrepreneur who refused to criticize Trump. (DeSantis last year was the first choice for 19% of attendees, behind only Trump. This year, he was the first choice for just over 4%.)

Beyond the main stage, a showroom was filled with tables selling MAGA merchandise, including jeweled handbags with Trump’s name spelled out in rhinestones. One wall featured large cutouts of each contestant’s face. Participants were encouraged to share their thoughts using Post-it notes. DeSantis’ entries ranged from TRAITOR to Trump is your Daddy. Attendees gave Trump their ONLY HOPE and ONLY choice. period, while also noting that he could go to jail.

DeSantis’ decision to skip the event, citing a scheduling conflict, drew criticism from attendees and angered organizers who pointed to their long history with the Florida governor.

Although founder Kirk has endorsed Trump and Turning Point is widely seen as a pro-Trump organization, he has also hosted events for DeSantis over the years. Indeed, earlier this year, Kirk drew the ire of Trump for appearing too comfortable with DeSantis as the Florida governors’ stock soared.

Regarding DeSantis’ no-show over the weekend, Turning Points COO Tyler Bowyer said, “You only have a few opportunities in the grand scheme of an election cycle to Showing up in front of the big corporations and all the media and missing out on this opportunity to articulate your vision for America, I just think that’s one of the biggest mistakes.

DeSantis publicist Bryan Griffin noted that the governor spent the day with the Iowans and spoke to a packed house at the Tennessee GOP Statesman dinner later that night.

It was a day after delivering the strongest interview at the Family Leadership Summit, which Donald Trump notably skipped, Griffin said. Ron DeSantis is campaigning to win.

Nielsen, who had leaned toward DeSantis before switching to Trump, said he was concerned about DeSantis’ eligibility. If he were to win the primary, Trump voters would not vote for him, he said. Not all of these people are guaranteed Republican voters. They are guaranteed Trump voters.

Dolan Bair, 21, said he, too, had been leaning more towards DeSantis, drawn by his embrace of culture war issues and his 20-point margin of victory in his re-election bid last fall. But now he doubts DeSantis can win the presidential primary.

I don’t think he has the same kind of energy,” said Bair, of Kent City, Mich.

Riley Tobin, a 21-year-old student at the University of Hawaii, said he admired DeSantis from afar during the COVID-19 pandemic as he rolled back restrictions. But he feels DeSantis has failed to live up to expectations as a presidential candidate.

A year ago, everyone was in love with DeSantis, Tobin said after Sunday’s talk. I really think he could have had a phenomenal campaign, but he turned to the wrong people and had the wrong supporters. And you could hear it yesterday, having about 6,000 people booing it. It is as if he was doing something wrong if he bothered so many conservatives.

Some critics cited DeSantis’ comments on Ukraine; others its perceived establishment ties. Some were furious that he even dared to challenge Trump in the first place.

I am very disappointed in him, said Alan Pincus, 66, one of thousands of party activists, officials and fans of the speakers who joined the students at the event. Since he announced he was running, I’m not a fan anymore.

Pincus, who is running for Congress and lives in Boyton Beach, Fla., credited Trump for DeSantis’ first victory as governor and accused him of disloyalty, echoing an accusation Trump often makes. The fact that he even decided to run against Trump amazes me. It’s not about personal gain anymore. It’s about bringing this country back.

Jasmin Rodriguez, 61, who traveled to the event from Harker Heights, Texas, said she liked what DeSantis did in Florida but was disappointed with his decision to show up. Shit, man! You should have waited a bit, you know? Wait your turn.

Last year, she said, she would have loved to have seen Trump choose DeSantis as vice president or support him in 2028. But now her opinion has soured.

He burned that bridge, said her ex-husband, Randy Rodriguez, 50. It was a huge disappointment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-desantis-gop-primary-turning-point-usa-cb94fa925ba2e4774ecbb9736fbcbe15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos