Erdogan seeks investment for Turkey’s strained economy with Gulf visit

ISTANBUL/RIYADH, July 17 (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for the first leg of a Gulf tour with “high hopes” for investment and finance as Turkey seeks to alleviate fiscal pressures, chronic inflation and a weaker currency . Saudi state television al-Ekhbariya showed several Saudi officials welcoming Erdogan as he arrived at the venue of a Saudi-Turkish business forum in the Red Sea city of Jeddah. Erdogan is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, later on Monday. Gulf investments and funding have helped relieve pressure on Turkey’s economy and hard currency reserve since 2021, when Ankara launched a diplomatic effort to restore relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. “This visit has two main topics: investments and a financial dimension. We have high hopes for both,” Erdogan told a press conference at an Istanbul airport before leaving. Erdogan’s visit to Saudi Arabia will be the first leg of a Gulf tour that will include Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from July 17-19 and follow his re-election in May. “Turkey will have a serious investment opportunity in defense industry, infrastructure and superstructure investment in the three countries,” he said. “In addition, these countries will have the option of buying certain assets from Turkey,” he added. Two senior Turkish officials have previously said that Turkey expects Gulf countries to make direct investments of around $10 billion initially in domestic assets following Erdogan’s trip to the region. Ekhbaria broadcast live footage showing Saudi Investment Minister Khaled al-Falih addressing dozens of businessmen from both sides at the Saudi-Turkish business forum in Jeddah. Last month, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek visited the United Arab Emirates to discuss “economic cooperation opportunities” with their counterparts, and met with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al- Nahyan, Ankara said. Erdogan appointed Yilmaz and Simsek after the election in part to execute a U-turn after years of unorthodox economic policies that pushed inflation and net foreign exchange reserves to a record high in May. As part of the pivot, the central bank raised rates by 650 basis points last month. Turkey’s budget deficit soared to 219.6 billion lira ($8.37 billion) in June, seven times the previous year’s deficit, data showed on Monday. Annual inflation was close to 40% in June while the lira has weakened by almost 29% this year. Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Ali Kucukgocmen; Written by Daren Butler and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by William Maclean Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

