Xi wants to make China’s Great Firewall even bigger The Register





Over the weekend, Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a directive for officials to build a Beijing-supervised “security fence” around its internet. Instructions for maintaining and controlling the internet were given after a cybersecurity meeting in the Chinese capital. According to state-sponsored media reposted by the government, Xi said it was “essential to maintain the Party’s leadership on the internet sector”.







“Efforts should be made to forge a strong cybersecurity barrier and give full play to the role of information technology as a driver of development. It is imperative to govern cyberspace, manage websites and applications, and conduct online activities in accordance with the law,” Xi said.















In a speech at the event, Cai Qi, Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for strengthening online publicity and guidance, guarding against ideological domains, strengthening governance of cyberspace and “leadership” over online ideology. “The Party’s supervision over the Internet should be maintained, and its overall leadership over the Internet and information technology work should be strengthened,” Cai said.







Like many orders and proclamations from Beijing, the guidelines were firm but vague. Nonetheless, Xi said Chinese Communist Party committees at all levels must work to ensure their implementation. “Internet and IT departments at all levels should be loyal to the Party and the people, shoulder their responsibilities, be innovative and hardworking, and dare to fight against cyberterrorism and other illegal acts in cyberspace so as to provide strong safeguards for the high-quality development of the Internet and information technology,” Xi said. The orders indicate that China’s internet could become even more isolated. The term “security barrier” is reminiscent of the so-called “Great Firewall”, a term used to describe the myriad of legislative actions and technologies regulating the internet in and around the Middle Kingdom. The Great Firewall ensures, among other things, censorship and limited access to any foreign media service or entity that is not aligned with Party values. Many overseas organizations have struggled to navigate the constant onslaught of regulations from Beijing. LinkedIn, Google, Meta and Zoom are all among a growing list of companies that have turned their backs on Xi’s paradise. Recent regulations from China have also targeted more conventional unwanted domestic behavior, such as toxic online fan clubs and opportunistic live streamers taking money from children.







At the end of February, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it had cleaned up 54.3 million pieces of information it deemed undesirable in 2022 alone. According to a media owned by Alibaba South China Morning Post, the new directions announced over the weekend immediately led to the implementation of a week-long anti-rumour campaign by China’s Ministry of Public Security. The campaign includes activating police departments to issue warnings about misinformation. As part of the campaign, Shanghai police have previously reported on Chinese social media website Weibo that they have targeted 258 people and shut down 460 illegal accounts for breaching. Police in Sichuan Province reportedly handled five individuals and 52 rumor cases and closed 116 online accounts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/07/17/great_firewall_even_greater/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos