Christie Camp Mocks Trump With New Ad: Are You a Chicken or Just a Loser? | world news





A group supporting Chris Christie has come out with a TV ad trying to entice Donald Trump into a debate, reporting that the former New Jersey governor is betting on a prime-time TV takedown to deny the ex-president the nomination republican.

Donald Trump (REUTERS)

If you don’t go, you’ll be called a coward, a chicken reduced to throwing dumplings from the sideline, says the ad’s narrator. So, Donald, you have to decide, are you a chicken or just a loser?

The 60-second spot adopts Trumpian taunts but also features issues that Christie would likely face Trump in a debate: his impeachments and indictments, his 2020 election defeat and failure to complete the Mexican border wall, repeal the affordable care or balancing the budget.

Tell It Like It Is PAC, Christies’ super political action committee, has earmarked about $122,000 in ad time, mostly online and in New Hampshire’s first primary election state, according to ad tracking firm AdImpact. The Christie campaign said Saturday that PAC and the campaign raised a total of $7.5 million in the second quarter.

Christie said last week he had reached the 40,000 donor threshold to qualify for the first party-sanctioned debate of the 2024 primaries, to be held Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina senator Tim Scott are also expected to attend, with other candidates still struggling to meet the requirements. donors. Candidates must also achieve 1% support in at least three party-approved polls.

Trump openly thought he might skip the debate, saying he didn’t want to give his opponents a platform.

So you lead people 50 to 60 points, and you say, why would you have a debate? Trump said in an interview on Fox Newss Sunday Morning Futures. It’s actually not fair. Why would you let someone who is at zero or one or two or three ask you questions?

Christie votes at 2.6% in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls, but does better in New Hampshire at 4.7%.

On ABC News, Christie said Sunday he thought Trump would show up in Milwaukee.

His ego, I think, won’t allow him to have a big TV show he’s not on, Christie told This Week. And I think he would be extremely frustrated sitting in Bedminster and watching what I’m going to do to him on that stage in absentia.

