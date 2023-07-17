‘Another flop’: Khattak launches PTI splinter faction





PESHAWAR: Another visible ‘flop show’ was staged on Monday to form a splinter faction of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan as party leader Pervez Khattak launched his own faction under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P).

Khattak has obviously failed to attract PTI loyalists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province which is considered the heart of the PTI led by Imran Khan. Only former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan was a big name among those who joined Khattak, while most of the others mentioned in the document refuted Khattak’s claim.

However, within minutes of Khattak’s document, at least ten of the former party lawmakers mentioned by Khattak’s party distanced themselves from his faction, causing a huge backlash for Khattak.

Prominent figures including PTI leaders Muhammad Jan, Iftikhar Mashwani, Malik Shaukat, Taj Muhammad Khan, Pir Masoor Khan and Sajida Zulfikar have all denied being part of Khattak’s new party.

Former Swat MPA Azizullah Khan, former Abbottabad MPA Qalandar Khan Lodhi, as well as former Lower lawmaker Dir Azam Khan also refuted reports of PTI-P membership, claiming their unwavering loyalty to the PTI and its president Imran Khan to their last breath.

Observers argue that the members’ early dissenting posts are a clear indication that the party’s political manifesto doesn’t matter much.

According to a document released by the party, Khattak is the new leader of the party while “more than 57” former PTI MPAs have also joined the party with further inductions underway.

“The formation of a new party is due to differences and conflicts within the PTI during the tragedy of May 9,” the document said, adding that all political leaders joining the PTI-P held the president of the PTI Imran Khan responsible for the May 9 riots.

“Imran Khan’s anti-national agenda has not only been rejected by the public, but also by party leaders. These patriotic politicians split from the PTI following the events of May 9,” he added.

A PTI leader called Khattak’s party “another flop” as the old man failed to appeal to most PTI lawmakers despite the worst tactics used to create what he called “the party of puppets”.

Replica of the PPP rebel group?

Interestingly, the name chosen by Khattak sounds like a copycat of another PPP-cut Benazir Bhutto group – PPP Parliamentarians – which was actually formed just to deal with a potential PPP ban.

PTI responds

The PTI and what remains of its leaders drew guns against the new party in an official response.

The party reacted to the development with metaphors, saying “monsoon season is underway” and political parties were “growing like weeds”.

“Attempts are being made to destroy the permanent culture of democracy in the country with a horde of locusts from 14 parties,” the party spokesman added in a statement.

In politics, Agriculture Ministry officials are working hard day and night to meet the challenge of growing these new crops.

Taking a dig at the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) formation in Lahore, the PTI said, “This seed turned out to be rotten and was ground into the ground even before harvest.

Likewise, he said: The KP seed called Parliamentarian will also be swept away by the first rain of public reaction.

Nevertheless, the party said it was grateful to the Ministry of Agriculture and its staff for exposing the Dirty Eggs involved in behind-the-scenes conspiracies and separating them from the PTI.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Hammad Azhar said the faces of new faction members showed disappointment.

Everyone knows they’re attending their own political funeral, not a new party [launch]he said.

PTI KP chairman Ali Amin Gandapur said any departure would not affect the party or its chairman Imran.

He pilloried the new party’s lawmakers, saying they shouldn’t forget they are parliamentarians because of the PTI and Imran Khan.

He claimed that the PTI’s electoral base was still intact and that the party would beat all others to form its government in the elections.

The party shared a photo of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser who said he continues to stand with the PTI leader, saying it is important to appreciate all those who have been able to resist extreme fascism.

Qaiser sat next to Khattak last month when the latter announced his resignation from his post in the party.

The party also released statements from KP party leaders Iftikhar Mashwani and Azam Khan saying they continued to support the PTI and were not part of the splinter group. Their names appeared on a list circulating online of PTI members who allegedly joined the Khattaks party.

Ex-MPA Musawir Khan also asserted his continued affiliation with the PTI. His name also appeared on the alleged list of PTI-P members.

Khattak, a former party leader who served as federal defense minister from 2018 to 2022, was expelled from the PTI last week for encouraging former lawmakers to leave the party.

Sources close to the development told Dawn that Khattak was due to announce his party’s launch on Saturday at a press conference, but that could not take place due to the evasive attitude of some of those who had previously agreed to join the new company.

Khattak, who won the Nowsheras NA-25 constituency in the 2018 general election, was still consulting with his former party colleagues and trying to put on a great show, the sources said.

They had said former PTI lawmakers and some cabinet colleagues wanted clarity and guarantees and assurances of a victory in the next election and were reluctant to take political risks.

Khattak, who had been in the Aftab Sherpaos Qaumi Watan party for four years before joining the PTI in 2012, is widely known for building a constituency. He is now keen to muster enough numbers to claim the KP’s top spot after the election.

However, the bid appears to be a failed attempt as the party’s former lawmakers fear that their betrayal will end in a flop like the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).

