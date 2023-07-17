Editorial. Prime Minister Modis’ visit to France strengthens ties with crucial Western ally





It is no coincidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was granted France’s most prestigious honor as a guest at the July 14 military parade as part of his recent visit to Paris to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Franco-Indian strategic partnership. France has been one of India’s staunchest allies in the Western world in difficult times, such as in the aftermath of the 1974 and 1998 nuclear tests. France has not only supported India, but stood opposed to Western sanctions. During the tensions with China in the summer of 2020, France was the first country to offer India the support of its armed forces. The Franco-Indian connection is rooted in a mutual understanding of the strategic autonomy sought by the two countries as well as in their common quest for a multipolar world. For decades, this mutual understanding has materialized through cooperation in strategic sectors. Indeed, the joint statement issued following bilateral talks between the Indian Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron aims to consolidate partnerships in key strategic areas: defence, space and nuclear energy. However, there was a surprising note in the defense subtitle. While the joint statement mentioned the 36 Rafale aircraft already delivered to the Indian Air Force and the success of the P75 program which includes six Scorpene submarines, it failed to mention the crowning achievement of the visit. This concerns India’s plan to purchase 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets from France to arm its native aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The joint statement also does not mention the memorandum of understanding signed for the construction of three other Scorpene submarines in India. The Ministry of Defense had said that the Defense Acquisition Board had granted acceptance of necessity for the Rafale deal as well as three Scorpene submarines before the Modi-Macron meeting in Paris. Another omission is that of a roadmap on the joint development of a combat aircraft engine, previously hailed as a moment of rupture in cooperation in the field of aeronautical technologies. Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra gave an explanation. According to Kwatra, the Horizon 2047 documents look at the bilateral defense and security partnership in a more holistic and comprehensive way rather than as a collection of individual transactions or procurements. Defense agreements in the past have been the subject of political controversy; with a slew of elections in store, the Indian side may have been wary of mentioning individual purchases. Whether or not mentioned in the joint declaration, defense agreements as well as collaboration in the energy, space and environment sectors, as well as a roadmap for cooperation in the ‘Indo-Pacific, underline the importance of India for France. In pursuit of the larger goal of restraining China, a partnership with India makes a lot of sense. The visit of the PM reinforces the diversification of our defense imports and the deepening of a partnership with a crucial Western ally, reinforcing India’s strategic autonomy. SHARE Copy link

Posted on July 17, 2023

