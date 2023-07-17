Xi Jinping’s foreign minister disappeared from public view

Qin, 57, a career diplomat and trusted aide to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, was promoted to foreign minister in December after a brief stint as ambassador to the United States.

As foreign minister, Qin harshly rebuked Washington after relations fell to a new low following the fall of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States.

He also played a key role in subsequent efforts by the two sides to stabilize troubled relations and restore communication, including meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Beijing in mid-June.

But the top diplomat has not been seen in public since June 25, after meeting with Sri Lankan, Vietnamese and Russian officials in Beijing.

In his last public appearance, a smiling Q was seen walking alongside Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, who flew to Beijing to meet Chinese officials after a brief uprising by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia .

Considering China’s status and influence in the world, it’s really very strange that its foreign minister hasn’t appeared in public for more than 20 days, said Deng Yuwen, former editor-in-chief of a Communist Party newspaper that now lives in the United States.

Asked about Qin’s prolonged absence at a press conference on Monday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said he had no information to provide, adding that China’s diplomatic activities were unfolding. as per usual.

Qin’s absence has been made all the more visible by the flurry of diplomatic activity in the Chinese capital in recent weeks, including high-level visits by US officials Janet Yellen and John Kerry.

Qin was supposed to meet European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell earlier this month in Beijing, but the meeting was delayed after China informed the European Union that dates were no longer possible. , reported Reuters, citing a European Union spokesperson.

The European Union was notified of the postponement just two days before Borrell’s scheduled arrival on July 5, according to Reuters.

Qin also failed to show up for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) annual foreign ministers’ meeting in Indonesia last week. Instead, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, attended the meeting in his place.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told a regular press briefing on Tuesday that Qin could not attend the ASEAN meeting due to health reasons, according to Reuters.

But that response was missing from the official transcript of the briefing later posted on the ministry’s website. The Chinese Foreign Ministry often omits content it considers confidential from transcripts of its regular briefings.

The brief health reason cited by authorities, however, failed to quell a wave of largely unsubstantiated speculation as to why Qin was not seen.

These rumors are driven by a lack of transparency in China’s political system, in which information is tightly guarded and important decisions are made mostly behind closed doors, said Deng, a US-based analyst.

Under Xi, this political opacity has only intensified as he cracks down on dissent and concentrates power in his own hands.

This is a problem of totalitarian regimes. Totalitarian regimes are inherently unstable because everything is decided by the supreme leader alone, he said.

If something unusual happens to a senior official, people will wonder if their relationship with the leader has soured or if it’s a sign of political instability, Deng said.

Senior Chinese officials have disappeared from public view in the past, only to be revealed months later by the ruling Communist Party’s discipline watchdog that they had been detained for investigation. These sudden disappearances have become a common feature of Xi’s anti-corruption campaign.

Adding to the sensitivity of Qin’s absence are his perceived close ties to Xi, who secured a third term in revolutionary rule last fall with a new leadership team filled with staunch allies, according to Deng.

Qin Gang rose through the ranks without any help from Xi. Any issues with him will also reflect negatively on Xi, implying that Xi did not choose the right person for the job, Deng said.