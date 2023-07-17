In fire-prone Borneo, planners work to fireproof Indonesia’s new capital

Developers of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, have begun preparations to protect the site from the threat of wildfires and smoke pollution.

City planners are to launch drones to monitor the area for wildfires and hope to operate a dedicated fire brigade from next year.

Nusantara faces lower wildfire risks due to its location on the east coast and its distance from Borneo’s flammable bogs, but officials still stress the need for an early warning system for forest fires around the site.

Indonesia is preparing a fleet of drones to launch over Nusantara, its new capital, as part of efforts to protect the under construction site in Borneo from wildfires, officials told Mongabay.

The information may be used to find out where potential fires might occur, the source of water to extinguish a fire, and for the purpose of community evacuation in the event of a fire, Otoritas Ibu Kota Negara Technology Office (OIKN), the new capital authority, Mongabay said in a prepared statement.

OIKN said it intended to launch vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones to capture images of the site from above, adding that the precise number and type of drones is still under discussion. study.

[VTOL] is easy to fly in a relatively narrow area because it does not require as wide a take-off path as a fixed-wing type aircraft, OIKN said.

In 2019, President Joko Widodo, aka Jokowi, announced an ambitious plan to move Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta on the island of Java to a new site in the province of East Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.

Jokowi said the Borneo project will boost regional development beyond Jakarta and Java, which are home to more than half of the country’s population and most of its economy. The government says Nusantara is expected to ease overcrowding in Jakarta, which faces simultaneous threats of land subsidence and rising sea levels. However, some environmental and indigenous groups have opposed the plan. , citing the loss of forests and the uprooting of local communities around the Borneo site.

Officials across the archipelago, including the new capital authority, are racing to deal with the potentially disastrous impacts of an El Nio dry season this year.

El Nio occurs when the warming of the Pacific Ocean changes global weather patterns, producing contrasting extreme weather events in different parts of the world.

During a strong El Nio event in 2015, fires scorched 4.6 million hectares (11.3 million acres) of land in Indonesia as the weather phenomenon amplified and extended the main dry season beyond ‘october. About half of the burned area was in Borneo.

At the end of May this year, city planners met to discuss wildfire risks at the 2,560 square kilometer (990 square mile) site. A few weeks later, there were less than 10 suspected fires around the new Capital Estate, although none were located near the site.

There are hotspots, but their number is very low and they are located far from construction areas, said Myrna A. Safitri, environment and natural resources assistant at OIKN.

Part of the rationale for choosing the site in East Kalimantan, near the existing towns of Samarinda and Balikpapan, was its lower vulnerability to damage from wildfires.

Located close to the east coast of Borneo, the new capital is bordered by eucalyptus plantations, but far from the vast expanses of peat where the underground hells can smolder for weeks. Additionally, dry season winds generally blow from the east, which would direct any haze pollution away from the new city.

Although these factors create favorable conditions compared to areas of flammable bogs further west in the provinces of South, Central and West Kalimantan, high-level government meetings to prepare for a likely El Nio included discussions on how to reduce the risk of fires in the politically crucial capital. project.

For forest fires in Nusantara, it’s not as much of an issue as in peatlands, said Myrna, environment manager in the new capital. But yes, we are aware of this and we must give an early warning [system].

Officials have already made field visits to Manggala Agni, the government fire department run by Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forests, and community firefighting volunteers, known as Masyarakat Peduli API.

This year, the new capital will rely on existing firefighting capacity in East Kalimantan province, but authorities hope a new dedicated fire department will be established in 2024.

We definitely need a new Manggala Agni [fire department]but now we are in the transition period, said Myrna.

The municipal authority has already carried out an analysis of the ground surface temperatures at the site, according to the technology office.

We are only six months away from this work, said Myrna. And we have a lot to prepare.

Banner image: Pulp trees planted by PT ITCI Hutani Manunggal dominate the company’s land concession, which straddles the New Capital Development Area in East Kalimantan province. Image courtesy of Trend Asia/Flickr.