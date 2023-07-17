Donald Trump doesn’t even try to hide his authoritarian plans for a second term





Considering how his final weeks in office played out the first time around, it’s not hard to imagine that a potential second term for Donald Trump would be a complete horror show. Obviously, that’s because the past few weeks have involved a desperate and unprecedented attempt to steal a federal election, capped by a full-blown insurgency that left several dead. But it’s also not hard to imagine because Trump and his allies fully and proudly admit that if he beat Joe Biden in 2024 and returned to the Oval Office on January 20, 2025, hell would be running the place like a real authoritative from day one.

The New York Times reports that Trump and his allies are planning a radical expansion of presidential power over the machinery of government by reshaping the structure of the executive branch to concentrate far greater authority directly in his hands. This expansion, according to the Times, involves increasing the authority of presidents over every part of the federal government that currently operates, by law or tradition, with some degree of independence from political interference from the House. Blanche, according to people familiar with the matter. (The Federal Communications Commission, for example, which currently operates as an independent agency, would be directly controlled by Trump in a potential second term.) As noted earlier in a report that should have scared you, the former guy also has a intends to make it much easier to fire thousands of career civil servants and replace them with die-hard MAGA loyalists, but in addition, according to the Times, he plans to dig into intelligence agencies, the State Department and bureaucracies of defense to remove the civil servants whom he reviled like the sick political class which hates our country. And, if voters lose their minds in 2024 and send him back to the White House, hell would reignite Richard Nixon’s banned practice of confiscating funds appropriated by Congress for programs he doesn’t support.

Do you think these alleged plans are just fake news fabricated by the failing New York Times in an effort to prevent Trump from being president? They are not! And we know this because some of them, like the seizure firm, are literally on Trump’s campaign website, and others are hinted at, officially, by his advisers. The presidents’ plan should be to fundamentally reorient the federal government in a way that hasn’t been done since FDR’s New Deal John McEntee, a former Trump administration employee who tried to purge insufficiently loyal officials in 2020 and is now overseeing the approach of a sequel Trump administration, The Times told. Our current executive branch, he said, was designed by liberals for the purpose of enacting liberal policies. There is no way to make the existing structure work conservatively. It is not enough to have the right staff. What is needed is a complete overhaul of the system.

Meanwhile, Russell Vought, who led the Office of Management and Budget under Trump and now leads a Trump-aligned political organization, literally told the outlet: What we’re trying to do is identify the pockets of independence and seize them. Commenting on why the Trump team is so open about the whole thing, he told The Times it was part of a strategy to plant a flag ahead of the election so it could be considered a term if Trump returned to office. the White House. . He added that he was pleased to see virtually none of Trump’s rivals for the GOP nomination defend the Justice Department’s longstanding independence after the former president attacked it.

Speaking of the Justice Department, former officials warned last month that they fear Trump will use the DOJ to destroy his enemies, and given that he has already pledged to investigate Biden, he doesn’t. It’s not hard to understand why. (Trump also reportedly intends to immediately fire anyone who worked on the classified documents and the January 6 investigations into him.)

In a statement, a Trump campaign spokesperson told The Times that the former guy presented a bold and transparent program for his second term, which no other candidate has done, adding: “Voters will know exactly how President Trump is going to boost the economy, bring down inflation, secure the border, protect communities, and eradicate the Deep State that is working against Americans once and for all.

Unsurprisingly, people who don’t work for Trump aren’t very enthusiastic about his (open) plan to rule the country with an authoritarian bent. It would be chaotic, John Kelly, Trump’s second chief of staff, the one who recently said he should be in jail or a crackpot, told The Times. It would just be chaotic, because he would continually try to exceed his authority, but the sycophants would accept it. It would be a non-stop gunfight with Congress and the courts. Peter Strauss, professor emeritus at Columbia Law School, noted that the reason the current checks on the power of presidents are in place is that we don’t want autocracy.

Unfortunately, he added that the courts might let Trump off the hook. The unfortunate fact is that the judiciary currently seems inclined to recognize that the president has that kind of authority, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/07/donald-trump-isnt-even-trying-to-hide-his-authoritarian-plans-for-a-second-term The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos