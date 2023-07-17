Dozens of Pakistani Imran Khan’s supporters quit his party and launch their own ahead of election





Russian forces struck the Kharkiv region for the third time late on July 16, the governor said, as Russia reported an apparent retaliatory strike on towns in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

RFE/RL’s live briefing gives you all the latest developments on the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Kiev counter-offensive, Western military aid, the global response and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL’s coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, told people to stay indoors as an airborne alert was issued after dark.

Synehubov said earlier on Telegram that a civilian was killed in the second attack, which Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said took place around 7 p.m. Synehubov said three men were hospitalized with shrapnel and one person was treated at the scene.

According to the Ukrainian army, the Russian army launched four S-300 missiles from the Belgorod region in Russia. Two of the missiles exploded in mid-air, while the other two hit a stadium and a city road.

The governor of the Belgorod region said Ukrainian forces bombarded the town of Shebekino, about 5 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with Grad missiles, killing a woman on a bicycle.

Vyacheslav Gladkov said the Grad missiles hit a market area, damaging a building and two cars. The woman died from injuries she received from shrapnel, Gladkov said on Telegram.

He said the Ukrainian shelling of two other settlements in Belgorod on July 16 caused no casualties but damaged three houses in Gorkovsky, as well as warehouses, a water tower and other infrastructure in Ilek-Penkovka.

There were no comments on the Ukraine attack.

Valeriy Shershen, spokesman for the Tavria Defense Forces, said earlier on July 16 that Ukrainian troops had advanced more than a kilometer along the front line towards Berdyansk. The spokesman pointed out that intense fighting was taking place there.

“Ukrainian units are entrenched at the borders, carry out aerial reconnaissance, demarcate the territories and continue to carry out fire missions,” he told Ukrainian television.

Shershen added that Russian troops continued to storm Ukrainian forces’ positions near Avdiyivka and Maryinka. The Russian army carried out 22 attacks during the day, most of them in the Maryinka area.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Kyiv troops were repelling Russian attacks near the two towns in the Donetsk region. She also commented on the fighting towards Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, saying Russian forces attacked the two towns for two consecutive days.

“We are on the defensive,” Malyar said. “There are fierce battles. Positions on both sides dynamically change several times a day.”

Malyar also said that the two armies were fighting against each other around the town of Bakhmut.

Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesman for the Ukrainian army in the eastern region, said Ukrainian forces had “firmly held the initiative” in the direction of Bakhmut for several weeks.

Photo Gallery: Ukraine’s female warriors fight for military uniforms that fit them

At a training ground on the outskirts of Kiev, a group of women navigated an obstacle course and fired Kalashnikov rifles while testing out specially designed military uniforms that will allow them to fight in comfort.

“We move in a bit measured way. We clean hundreds of meters every day and kilometers every week,” Cherevatiy told Ukrainian television.

The battles are a continuation of the counter-offensive launched by kyiv last month to retake territory occupied by Russia. Military claims of success could not be independently verified.

Russian troops again shelled the Kherson region, injuring two people who were in their yard, the regional military administration reported.

“In the village of Rozlyv, the Russian army targeted private houses. A 54-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were injured,” the report said, adding that they were treated at the scene.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview on state television that Ukraine’s counteroffensive was “not succeeding” and attempts to break through Russian defenses had failed.

Putin also criticized the US supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine, saying “we reserve the right to take reciprocal action” if such weapons are used against Russian forces.

“The Russian Federation has a sufficient stockpile of various types of cluster munitions. So far this has not been done,” Putin said in the interview, saying it was the cases despite “the known shortage of ammunition over a period of time”.

Ukraine did not respond to Putin’s comments.

kyiv and Western intelligence agencies determined that Moscow was using them shortly after launching its massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Cluster munitions have been banned by more than 100 countries around the world.

The New York Times reported the day before that Kiev had changed its tactics in the counteroffensive to reduce the loss of advanced weaponry supplied by the West and was now focusing on attacking with long-range artillery and missiles. scope.

On July 16, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had “repelled” an attack using air and sea-based drones that apparently targeted the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the port of Sevastopol, in the Ukrainian region of Crimea occupied by Russia.

WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers keep watching the skies in the battle to retake territory held by Russian forces. Ukrainian anti-aircraft rockets can stop incoming kamikaze drones, but they often endanger defending soldiers.

RFE/RL cannot independently verify reports from areas of heavy fighting or which are under Russian occupation.

As the fighting intensified, a UN-brokered deal to export Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports was set to expire.

The last vessel cleared to travel under the grain export deal left the dock on July 16. Since June 27, Russia has refused to register new shipments under the agreement, which is due to expire on July 17.

On July 14, a UN spokesperson said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was awaiting a response from Putin on a proposed extension of the deal. The proposal reportedly included an offer to reconnect a subsidiary of Russia’s Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT international payments system.

Putin said on July 15 that he had not seen the proposal.

Russia has repeatedly threatened to cancel the deal, which was last extended for two months on May 17, while pushing for a series of concessions.

With reporting from Reuters, AP and AFP

