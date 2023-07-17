PM Modi to inaugurate new integrated terminal at Port Blairs Veer Savarkar International Airport on July 18





Built at a cost of Rs 710 crore, the Veer Savarkar International Airport spans an area of ​​about 40,800 square meters and has the capacity to handle over 50 lakh passengers annually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, July 18. Prime Minister Modi will join the inaugural event via video conference at 10:30 a.m. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present at the airport to participate in the inauguration event.

Built at a cost of Rs 710 crore, the spacious new integrated terminal covers an area of ​​around 40,800 square meters and has the capacity to handle over 50 lakh passengers per year. The new terminal will prove to be a major boost for the tourism sector in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Speaking of architecture, the terminal was built in a shell-like design with a view of the sea and land. According to a press release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the terminal building is equipped with 28 check-in counters, as well as three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts. Other facilities at the airport include an apron, which can accommodate two Boeing 767-400s and two Airbus 321s. It was built at a cost of Rs 80 crore. To maintain the temperature, the airport has been fitted with a double insulated roof system, LED lighting and low heat gain glazing. Instead of artificial light bulbs, the airport will have full natural lighting for 12 hours a day through skylights. In addition, the airport will have a rainwater harvesting system connected to a water tank and an on-site treatment plant with full landscaping of treated wastewater reuse. The new island airport will also have a 500 KW solar power plant. The airport is named after Vinayak freedom fighter Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar. Currently, the airport has a 3,290-meter runway that can easily accommodate narrow-body aircraft, including the Airbus A320, Airbus A321, and Boeing 737.

