Donald Trump promises a post-democratic second term

On Friday, the Associated Press released a new poll conducted by NORC, assessing how Americans view the state of democracy in this country. Opinions were surprisingly mixed, with around half of the country saying it was working at least fairly well and just under half saying it was not working too well or not well at all.

Given other recent polls, the partisan divide registered by the AP is not surprising. Most Democrats said they thought democracy was working at least fairly well. Six in 10 Republicans said it didn’t work too well or didn’t work well at all. Independents were only slightly less pessimistic.

YouGov research reinforces a similar sentiment on the right, finding that when asked to measure American democracy on a scale of 0 to 10, about three-quarters of Republicans rated it 5 or less. Additionally, there has been significant negative change since 2022 suggesting, perhaps, that underperformance by parties may have increased antipathy towards the process.

The AP poll also asked respondents if they thought the government was doing a good job representing the interests of most Americans or people like them. Most Republicans said the government was doing neither, with 6 in 10 saying the government did not represent their own interests well.

These two AP conclusions are confounded. If you think your interests are not well represented by the government, you may lose faith in the democratic process that established this government. If, on the other hand, you are skeptical of the process, you might be inclined to view the government as indifferent to your interests.

This is a bigger problem for democracy than it seems.

The value proposition of American governance is the idea that elections temporarily determine leadership, with power being allocated according to the public will for periods of two, four or six years. But that system depends on something Americans once took for granted: Leaders and voters respect power as transitory. In the case of leaders, this meant recognizing that, for example, the presidency was an institution that different people had the temporary right to run. For voters, it meant recognizing that even losing one election did not mean losing the next. This power did not mean losing it forever. That government itself is an enduring institution with ever-changing stewards.

Donald Trump never understood that the presidency was not his or that the government was not the Trump Organization. He had little familiarity with the basic functions of government or the rules that bound government activity, so he acted as if they did not exist. And, as The New York Times reported on Monday, that is his vision for a possible second term: to reshuffle the government so that it is not sustainable but subjugated.

Trump and his associates have a larger goal, wrote Jonathan Swan, Charlie Savage and Maggie Haberman: to shift the balance of power by increasing the president’s authority over every part of the federal government that currently functions, by law or tradition. , with any measure. independence from political interference from the White House.

There have been rumors about this for some time. Towards the end of his administration, Trump and his most loyal aides attempted to gauge the political loyalty of government personnel. In October 2020, he implemented a process to more easily fire government employees, which President Biden reversed. But Trump repeatedly mentioned his reintroduction.

The idea is simple: make the bureaucracy fully accountable to the president. The downsides of this should be obvious, from the elimination of enormous institutional knowledge to the reinvention of major systems of government every four to eight years. But it’s also easy to see the appeal to Trump, whose autocratic instincts aren’t subtle. It would transform him from a president presiding over the government to the CEO of a private organization once again with all that that entails.

If your view of government is that it is not serving your interests and, more importantly, if your view is that democracy itself is failing, this idea has appeal. Why not just take over the government and root out what you have called deep state actors, a group that an objective observer might describe as experienced bureaucrats? Just uproot everything and make it look the way you want, especially if the idea of ​​a sustainable government institution with temporary managers isn’t one you respect.

More importantly (or, depending on your perspective, alarmingly), it dramatically raises the stakes of keeping Trump or at least another Republican in power. If all the workings of government are downstream from the whims of the president, then the person serving as president becomes much more important. And if you think electing presidents based on a proxy for public support is the kind of democracy you think doesn’t work, you’re probably less worried about whether Trump is bound by constitutional limits on his service or state-level efforts to influence election results.

It’s easy to anticipate a slippery slope to Trump’s proposal. It’s also probably somewhat reckless to do so, given Trump’s often inept efforts to circumvent government institutions while in office.

What Trump is proposing, however, is a collapse of the idea of ​​democratic government with temporary stewards, an extension of his own misunderstanding of the position he once held to a wide range of federal departments. If the poll is any indicator, much or most of his party wouldn’t object.

