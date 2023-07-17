Widodo replaces minister detained in corruption investigation





Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo appointed a new telecommunications minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Monday after the previous one was arrested amid a corruption probe linked to a project that cost the South Asian country -Is half a billion dollars in losses. Budi Arie Setiadi succeeds Johnny G. Plate, who was arrested in May for demanding bribes related to a government telecommunications project to expand internet access.

CHOSEN FOR CABINET Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) shakes hands with new telecommunications chief Budi Arie Setiadi at the presidential palace in the capital Jakarta on Monday, July 17, 2023. INDONESIAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE PHOTO VIA AFP Plate, who denies the allegations, is the fifth member of both Widodo administrations to be arrested in a corruption scandal since 2014. Investigators said the telecommunications project in question resulted in 8 trillion rupees ($533 million) in losses for the state. Plate faces life in prison if convicted on multiple counts under Indonesia’s anti-corruption law. Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for Manila Times newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. Investigators have named seven other suspects in the case, including an employee of a local subsidiary of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Widodo dismissed Plate from his post on Monday and tapped Deputy Minister of Villages Setiadi for the role, where he will continue work on the Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) construction project to boost access to Internet in the archipelago. “We follow due process, but BTS [construction] should continue as it concerns public service, especially for residents of remote areas,” Widodo told reporters. Budi was the chairman of a volunteer group that supported Widodo’s presidential campaign in 2014. As part of the cabinet reshuffle, Widodo also inaugurated five more deputy ministers and two members of his presidential advisory board.

