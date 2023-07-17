



Boris Johnson has promised to build 40 new hospitals in 2019. Boris Johnson has promised to build 40 new hospitals in 2019. Boris Johnson The promise that the Tories would build 40 new hospitals by 2030 is about to be broken, a damning new report has revealed. The National Audit Office assessment indicates that only 32 of the projects are expected to be completed by the end of the decade. They blamed delays for the overwhelming failure, with construction work yet to even begin on the second wave of the program. Opposition parties said the NAO report was utterly damning. The commitment of 40 hospitals was included in the conservatives Election manifesto from 2019, when Johnson was still Prime Minister. Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: The program has innovative plans to standardize hospital construction, delivering efficiency gains and quality improvements. “However, under the definition used by the government in 2020, it will now provide 32 rather than 40 new hospitals by 2030.” West StreetLabour’s shadow health secretary said: “This shocking report couldn’t be more damning for the failing New Hospitals scheme. “The so-called 40 new hospitals are over budget, behind schedule and may be too small. “Many are not new, some are not hospitals, and there are not 40 of them. In fact, only one hospital is about to be built by the next election. “The Tories have over-promised, failed to deliver and they’ve been found out. Meanwhile, patients are being cared for in outdated and crumbling hospitals. Liberal Democrat Health Critic Daisy Cooper said: “This utterly damning report tears down governments who claim to be building 40 new hospitals. People are tired of the Tories repeating empty promises and slogans, while patients are being cared for in crumbling hospital buildings in dire need of repair. » A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “The NAO report recognizes that despite changes to the original programme, 40 new hospitals are still expected to be delivered by 2030 and commends the programme’s innovative plans to standardize hospital construction, achieve efficiencies and improve quality. The story continues We remain firmly committed to providing these hospitals, now expected to be backed by more than $20 billion in investment, by helping to reduce waiting lists so people can get the treatment they need faster. » HuffPost United Kingdom unveiled in december that a Sevanta ComRes poll showed that 27% of 2019 Conservative voters are less likely to support the party again if the hospital promise is broken. The Conservatives got 14 million votes in the last election, meaning they stand to lose around 3.8 million voters on this issue alone. Related…

