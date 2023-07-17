Xi meets Duterte in Beijing, praises his contribution to Sino-Philippine relations





Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on July 17, 2023. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Monday. An expert said the meeting sent “a relatively friendly signal” regarding bilateral relations. Xi said that as president of the Philippines, Duterte had made a firm strategic choice to improve relations with China, with an attitude of responsibility towards people and history. Sino-Philippine relations were able to get back on track and flourish, a demonstration of the important contributions Duterte made to the friendly exchanges between the two countries. Noting that China and the Philippines are both developing countries in Asia, Xi said the development of the two countries is rooted in the friendly and good-neighbourly peripheral environment and the Asian family of win-win cooperation. -winner. China upholds the policy of neighborhood diplomacy characterized by friendship, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and has always been committed to forging friendship and partnership with its neighbors, Xi said. China always attaches importance to China-Philippines relations and is willing to work with the Philippines to promote the steady and long-term development of their relations, Xi said. He also expressed the hope that Duterte will continue to play an important role in the friendly cooperation between the two countries. Thanking China for its valuable support for the economic and social development of the Philippines, Duterte said the development of friendly relations between the two countries serves the interests of the two peoples and is in line with the aspirations of the majority of the Filipino people. He promised to continue contributing to the promotion of bilateral friendship. Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also attended the meeting. “There are differences between the two countries, although these differences may not be what China and the Philippines are willing to see, nor are they the mainstream of bilateral relations,” Chen said. Xiangmiao, director of the Global Marine Research Center at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, told the Global Times on Monday. Bilateral relations between China and the Philippines should always be conducted under the framework of dialogue and cooperation, Chen said. Duterte is not only a former head of state, but also an old friend of the Chinese people. The meeting also reflects recognition of his role and contribution to the friendly relationship between the two countries and the hope that he will continue to play an active role, according to Chen. world times

