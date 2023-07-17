Former KP Chief Minister Khattak launches ‘PTI Parliamentarians’ party





— Mahmood Khan, another former KP chief minister, is said to be among the 57 members of the new party

PESHAWAR: Pervez Khattak, a former aide to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has launched a new political party named Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP), Geo News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Prominent figures such as former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan, as well as ex-legislators Shaukat Ali and Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar, are among at least 57 former members of the provincial parliament who are said to have joined Khattak’s party.

The development comes as Pakistan’s opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faces challenges, with its chairman Khan embroiled in multiple cases and under threat of disqualification.

Additionally, several party leaders have recently quit the party following nationwide protests against his unlawful arrest on May 9.

Khan’s former aides also had an impact on his party’s standing in Punjab. In June, Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan and others associated with the PTI leader established the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Khattak expressed condemnation of the May 9 protests, which are being investigated. Several suspects are expected to face stiff sentences, with the government and military remaining determined to try them in military courts.

“Our existence is directly linked to that of Pakistan. PTI is now completely over in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said Khattak, who previously served as PTI General Secretary and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After the protests, Khattak resigned as the party’s KP chairman. However, earlier this week, the party fired him for failing to respond to a “show cause notice” given to him.

The News reported that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also contacted Khattak and invited him to join their respective parties. However, he made the decision to form his own political party instead of joining the existing ones.

